Bissa People in UER celebrate Zekula Festival
By Jerry Azanduna
Kulungungu (UE), April 21, GNA - The Chiefs and people of the Bissa community in the Upper East Region, have celebrated their annual Zekula Festival with the theme, 'Empowering the Youth for development', at Kulungungu, near Bawku.
The celebrations attracted many people including the youth who engaged in traditional dancing, music, wrestling, horse riding and dance.
The festival, which stands for unity and strength, serve as a home coming event to bring home sons and daughters of the area every year to deliberate on the needs of the community and organize to carry out those needs, such as promoting quality education, health and the provision of portable drinking water.
Addressing the people, Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, said the youth constituted the major source of human capital and government was determined to empower them economically by giving them the requisite education and skills to make them independent of others.
He said the necessary conditions would be created for the youth to make good use of their skills and talents not only for their own benefit, but for their families, communities and the nation at large.
He said to be able to create suitable opportunities and conditions for the young people, they would be encouraged to join the decision-making process in order to articulate their aspirations and visions for development.
He said an estimated figure of about 350,000 jobs would be created across the country from the implementation of the one district one factory policy and the policy would involve the establishment of at least one medium to large scale factory in each district, which would add value to the natural resources, enhance local economic growth and the production of local substitutes for imported goods.
The Minister called on Ghanaians especially the youth to support the policies of the government because it intended to empower them.
Mr Hanson Haruna Awudu, the Chairman of the Zekula secretariat in the Upper East Region, said the office had plans to build an Information Technology Communication (ICT) center and library to compliment the teaching and learning of ICT for the promotion of quality education in the area.
He commended the government on its development policies and called on it to expedite action on them.
GNA
