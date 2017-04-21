Asante-Mampong (Ash), April 21, GNA - A first-year female health assistant clinical student of the Asante-Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training School has committed suicide over her displeasure with the programme she was pursuing.
The deceased, whose name was given as Miss Bertha Frimpong and aged 21, reportedly drank a poisonous substance in the early hours of Thursday, April 20.
There after she was said to have started complaining of severe abdominal pains and rushed to the Asante-Mampong Government Hospital, where it was detected that she had taken in some poisonous substance.
She was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) - the nation's second largest referral facility and attempts by the doctors to save her life were unsuccessful.
Police Chief Superintendent Wisdom LaVoe, the Asante-Mampong Divisional Commander, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said a note believed to have been written by the deceased had been found.
In it, she complained of being upset by the denial of her preferred programme - General Nursing.
A medical assistant at the Asante-Mampong Hospital, Mr. Yaw Takyi, told the GNA that the deceased was brought to the facility by two of her colleague students at about 01:00 hours Thursday.
He said they did everything they could to stabilize her condition but she kept deteriorating.
First-year health assistant clinical student commits suicide
GNA
By C. M. Boaten, GNA
