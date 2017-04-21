A group believed to be members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Invincible Forces, Friday stormed the district National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office at Zabzugu in the Northern Region and locked it up.
The men numbering over 50 drove out the staff and deflated the tyres of vehicles belonging to the district assembly.
Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed reports the heavily-built men served a stern warning to the NHIA staff to stay away from the office until a decision is made by the yet-to-be-appointed District Chief Executive (DCE).
“The group said the current staff are affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who needed to be changed,” the reporter said.
There are about 100,000 health insurance card holders.
The attack by the suspected Invincible Forces comes weeks after another pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, assaulted the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Agyei over his appointment.
The Delta Forces raided a Kumasi Circuit court where it freed 13 of its members who were standing trial for the assault of Mr Agyei.
The string of attacks that has followed the victory of then NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been widely condemned by Ghanaians and the international community.
NDC Members of Parliament (MP) have berated the President, accusing him of failing to clamp down on the groups.
But President Akufo-Addo has said his government will not shield NPP supporters who are caught disrupting public peace.
He told Ghanaians, "We will not waver in our resolve to serve the country under the condition of rule of law."
"We are not wavering in that commitment and we believe the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians support us in that commitment," he said.
The Zabzugu district NHIA staff are said to be terrified by the incident and authorities have called the police.
Invincible Forces storm Zabzugu NHIA office, drive out staff
A group believed to be members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Invincible Forces, Friday stormed the district National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office at Zabzugu in the Northern Region and locked it up.
The men numbering over 50 drove out the staff and deflated the tyres of vehicles belonging to the district assembly.
Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed reports the heavily-built men served a stern warning to the NHIA staff to stay away from the office until a decision is made by the yet-to-be-appointed District Chief Executive (DCE).
“The group said the current staff are affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who needed to be changed,” the reporter said.
There are about 100,000 health insurance card holders.
The attack by the suspected Invincible Forces comes weeks after another pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, assaulted the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Agyei over his appointment.
The Delta Forces raided a Kumasi Circuit court where it freed 13 of its members who were standing trial for the assault of Mr Agyei.
The string of attacks that has followed the victory of then NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been widely condemned by Ghanaians and the international community.
NDC Members of Parliament (MP) have berated the President, accusing him of failing to clamp down on the groups.
But President Akufo-Addo has said his government will not shield NPP supporters who are caught disrupting public peace.
He told Ghanaians, "We will not waver in our resolve to serve the country under the condition of rule of law."
"We are not wavering in that commitment and we believe the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians support us in that commitment," he said.
The Zabzugu district NHIA staff are said to be terrified by the incident and authorities have called the police.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]