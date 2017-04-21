TOP STORIES
‘Vindictive’ Akufo-Addo Behind Mahama’s EOCO Persecution – Nyaho
The invitation of Ibrahim Mahama, by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) is a clear case of political witch hunt and vindictive persecution sanctioned by president Akufo-Addo, a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has alleged.
The EOCO Tuesday invited Mr. Mahama for questioning over some dud cheques he issued to the Custom divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema ports to clear some heavy duty equipment he imported into the country.
The business mogul’s appearance at the offices of the EOCO has since been a regular feature—rendering Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe uneasy.
According to him, EOCO’s invitation to the business mogul who happens to be his nephew is bizarre and inconsistent with democratic parties and rule of law.
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe who could not hide his frustrations over the use of the EOCO to investigate Mr. Mahama’s transactions with the GRA accused President Akufo-Addo of complicity and wickedness.
“What surprises me is that this is happening under the nose of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo—somebody I sacrificed my life for and he knows it. That is what surprises me but I wouldn’t like to talk much on that. Because I have also held him until recently one of the true democrats. But if this can happen under his nose then I can think we are in a different era,” he said.
He further observed that the seizure of Mr Mahama’s passport gives further credence to what he said is evidence of “vindictive, malicious persecution reminiscent in the PNDC days over thirty-years ago.”
He added: “The prejudicial comment against Ibrahim are inconsistent with democratic parties and rule of law [and that] they are more consistent with what we saw in the PNDC days when entrepreneurs were declared guilty before trial.”
