AMA gives Circle Hawkers Ultimatum

Moses Abor accompanied by staff and the leaders of the Hawkers Groups
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Tuesday gave the leadership of various Hawkers Associations whose members operate along the pedestrian walk ways at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Accra, popularly referred to as “Circle-Dubai” two weeks ultimatum to return to the Pedestrian Shopping Mall(PSM) or face the full rigors of the law.
According to the Head of AMA's Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Abor Moses, about 90% of the hawkers own shops within the PSM located near the Odaw River close to the VVIP Bus terminal.
Mr. Abor who is also the Assembly Member for Kokomemle East explained that the intention to return the hawkers to their rightful place in the PSM among other reasons was to de-congest the area as well as ensure its ongoing beautification process.
The Head reiterated that the entire process which started a couple weeks ago hinges greatly on ongoing dialogue with the leadership of the various Hawker Groups to arrive at a mutual consensus.
Mr. Abor hoped that the hawkers will corporate with AMA and return to their respective abandoned shops within the PSM.
“Having a new government in power is not a license for chaos but rather an opportunity to support the government to achieve what it has set itself to do to give value to the place; it is for this reason that we want the people to see eye to eye with us and move in to do their business within the prescribed areas” he stated.
The Rapid Response Head further explained that the presence of the hawkers along the respective walk ways under the interchange posed a great threat to pedestrians and motorists.
“The Government's policy of beautifying the Metropolis must be achieved and the only way out is for the hawkers to comply with our call to move into their acquired malls within the PSM,” he stated.
A former National Spokesperson for the United Traders Forum, Adu Boahen lamented the action of the hawkers saying that it turned to undermine the efforts of their colleagues who have remained within the PSM.
Seth Opoku, a trader within the PSM who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE explained that a number of the hawkers are victims of the 2015 Circle Disaster and are unable to raise money to pay for the shops.
AMA gives Circle Hawkers Ultimatum
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Tuesday gave the leadership of various Hawkers Associations whose members operate along the pedestrian walk ways at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Accra, popularly referred to as “Circle-Dubai” two weeks ultimatum to return to the Pedestrian Shopping Mall(PSM) or face the full rigors of the law.
According to the Head of AMA's Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Abor Moses, about 90% of the hawkers own shops within the PSM located near the Odaw River close to the VVIP Bus terminal.
Mr. Abor who is also the Assembly Member for Kokomemle East explained that the intention to return the hawkers to their rightful place in the PSM among other reasons was to de-congest the area as well as ensure its ongoing beautification process.
The Head reiterated that the entire process which started a couple weeks ago hinges greatly on ongoing dialogue with the leadership of the various Hawker Groups to arrive at a mutual consensus.
Mr. Abor hoped that the hawkers will corporate with AMA and return to their respective abandoned shops within the PSM.
“Having a new government in power is not a license for chaos but rather an opportunity to support the government to achieve what it has set itself to do to give value to the place; it is for this reason that we want the people to see eye to eye with us and move in to do their business within the prescribed areas” he stated.
The Rapid Response Head further explained that the presence of the hawkers along the respective walk ways under the interchange posed a great threat to pedestrians and motorists.
“The Government's policy of beautifying the Metropolis must be achieved and the only way out is for the hawkers to comply with our call to move into their acquired malls within the PSM,” he stated.
A former National Spokesperson for the United Traders Forum, Adu Boahen lamented the action of the hawkers saying that it turned to undermine the efforts of their colleagues who have remained within the PSM.
Seth Opoku, a trader within the PSM who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE explained that a number of the hawkers are victims of the 2015 Circle Disaster and are unable to raise money to pay for the shops.
By Solomon Ofori
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]