NAGRAT Petitions GES
The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has implored the Ghana Education Service (GES) not to halt investigations into applications by teachers who want to change their dates of birth.
Responding to a recent media report, Christian Addai-Poku, National President of NAGRAT, said in as much as the Association empathizes with the GES, temporarily suspending the correction of the dates of birth of teachers at all levels was not appropriate.
“We disagree with any attempts to delay investigation into such applications. Such delays will mean some teachers will be compulsorily retired without being given a fair hearing. Let us remember that everyday teachers retire,” he said.
Mr. Addia-Poku said there have been instances where GES has compulsorily retired some teachers because of the wrong input of their dates of birth and that SSNIT has also refused to pay them their pensions because per the records they had not attained the retirement age.
“We implore GES to rather expedite action on all applications for changes in dates of birth; effect the necessary changes without any prejudices,” he added.
Mr. Addai-Poku disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration of the new seven-storey NAGRAT head office that includes a basement car park and other facilities along the Farrah Avenue, Adabraka, Accra.
The edifice consists of 37 office cubicles, three conference rooms of varying capacities, a research library, visitors' lounge and banking hall.
Mr. Addai-Poku said the building would be used judiciously by the Association, adding that certain facilities would be leased to the business community to generate some income for NAGRAT.
“NAGRAT will provide welfare services to enhance the wellbeing of teachers. Here, the NAGRAT Fund will grow in leaps and bounds, the Auto Scheme will be resurrected and our Housing Scheme will eventually materialize,” he said.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, who was the guest of honour, said government would prioritize the welfare of teachers.
He said the Education Ministry was in talks with the Ministry of Finance to release allowances for teachers on time in order to avoid any labour unrest.
Touching on the change of dates of birth by some teachers, the sector minister noted that investigations had revealed that those teachers were about to retire.
He, however, urged the Association to cooperate with the GES to find a lasting solution to the matter.
Dr. Opoku-Prempeh also entreated teachers to remain united, stressing that some heads were sabotaging newly promoted teachers.
“If you do not look out for each other who can do that for you?” he quizzed.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
