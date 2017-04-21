WACSI Grooms Next Generation Of Civic Leaders In West Africa

Accra, Ghana – In 2015, the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) championed a youth empowerment programme, the Civil Society Leadership Institute (CSLI), designed to strengthen leadership thinking and practice in West Africa. The programme was designed to strengthen the capacity of middle level managers within civil society in the region to effect social change.
Two years after this maiden programme, WACSI, with support from Ford Foundation and Rockdale Foundation, is organising another edition themed “Social Change Through Transformational Leadership - A Call to Action”. This year’s programme, is scheduled to take place from 8- 19 May 2017 at WACSI training centre, East Legon, Accra and will attract young professionals from eleven (11) West African countries.
The programme is designed into two components, two-weeks training and a four-month mentorship, focusing mainly on: individual development, institutional strengthening, and societal transformation, with the purpose of:
Facilitating a deeper understanding of leadership issues and challenges within civil society in the region;
Using exemplary and successful standards to improve upon leadership thinking and practice in the region; and
Developing the capacity of skilled human resources who will be duly equipped to effect strong oversight and governance of organised and organic civil society.
Some of the seasoned professionals that will share their experiences during the CSLI include,, Prof. Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, Founder and CEO of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), based in Lagos, Nigeria Nana Asantewa Afadzinu, Executive Director of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) , Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer of the Ecobank Foundation, Jessica Horn, Programmes Director of the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), Taaka Awori, WACSI Board Member and Dr. Sulley Gariba, Former High Commissioner of Ghana to Canada.
WACSI is a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to strengthen the institutional and operational capacities of civil society organisations through capacity strengthening programmes for increased and effective policy engagement, the promotion of development, good governance and democratic values in West Africa.
