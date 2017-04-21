Revamp Defunct Factories If Planting For Food And Jobs Will Be Succesful - Former Peasant Farmers Prez

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday launched his government’s agricultural flagship programme, planting for Food and Jobs in Goaso, in the Brong Ahafo Region but for this policy to be successful, government must with immediate effect begin to revamp all defunct factories and silos across the country said the former President for Peasant Farmers Association and currently the Chairman for Northern Regional Agricultural Farmers Union Nasiru Adams.
Commenting on GHȻ560 million initiative which is expected to create well over 70, 000 jobs, Nasiru Adam after lauding government for following through with its campaign promise explained that the major occupation three Northern Regions is farming which contribute immensely to the food basket of the country but for lack of necessary push from the government, youths in the area turn to migrate to the South to engage in any menial job for survival hence introduction of the policy has come to lessen the North-South migration.
The Chairman for Northern Regional Farmers Union also explained that recurring ethnic conflicts in the three Northern regions could also be greatly reduced should the policy be made to work, noting that “If people are working, if they are busy with their farms because they have something to do, I don’t think we will be witnessing the spate at which ethnic and tribal conflicts breakout in the Three Northern Regions”
While lamenting the state owned factories that he said could provide jobs for the teeming jobless youths in the area, Nasiru Adams explained that if government should resuscitate them, it will boost participation of the youths in the Planting for Foods and Jobs programme since they know there will be available market. He also added that, traders who hitherto sojourned to the Neighboring Burkina Faso to buy vegetables and other Agricultural produce for retailing could also have such commodities close to them that they can get directly from the farm gate; a situation he said will be a win-win situation.
“The Three regions are noted for production of cereal and grain crops as well as vegetables but for now, they are almost none existent, our traders have to cross the border for them, so if this policy succeds, these all will be a thing of the past. The factories will make the policy a success”
He decried what he called unnecessary political interference which he said has been a bane for all important government policies, adding that “We will resist any politician who will want to interfere in the running of this policy”
