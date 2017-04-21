TOP STORIES
2016 National Best Farmer Angry At Gov’t
The 2016 National Best Farmer Robert Crentsil has expressed unhappiness about how after winning the national laurel he has not been invited to any national programs. Robert Crentsil who emerged overall winner of National Best Farmer in November last year explained that, after picking his laurel there was no national program that he and other winners have been invited to, a situation he said is not motivating enough to people who are contributing to the growth of the coutry.
The 43-year-old farmer, who hailed from the Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam District in the Central Region, was adjudged the winner of 2016 National Best Farmer last year held in Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region. Besides large acres of cocoa, rubber and varieties of food crops farms, Robert Crentsil is also into livestock production.
However after attending and picking his medal and other rewards at the Kintampo National program, Robert Crentsil told Bright Kwesi Asempa on Onua Fm morning Show ‘Yen Nsem Pa’ that since the award, he has not been invited to any national event, adding that it seems as if he does not exist. Commenting on the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy launched by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region yesterday, the 2016 National Best Farmer noted that, as a major stakeholder and contributor to the country’s food hub, he was surprised he was not given an invite to attend the all important program. Explaining further, Robert Crentsil said the action is serving as disincentive to him and the rest of his compatriots.
When the host asked him how he felt watching the program from afar, the Best National Farmer for 2016 observed that, it would have been best if past and current national best farmers were invited to the program which directly falls in their domain. He reiterated that “We also have something to contribute so at least the Minister should have first consulted us for our inputs. We are major stakeholders and industry players so our contributions are also important”
Sharing his thought on the policy, Robert Crentsil believed that if the necessary push is given the policy, it would achieve its intended purpose, adding that when similar policy was introduced with code name “Operation Feed Yourself” it did not only give jobs to Ghanaians but also saw food in abundance across the country at the time.
He also called on the youth, especially those without jobs to embrace the policy.
