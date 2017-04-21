modernghana logo

US Ambassador To Ghana Pays Courtesy Call On Energy Minister

Communications Unit, Ministry of Energy
48 minutes ago | General News
Hon. Boakye Agyarko (Left) and H.E Robert Porter Jackson (Right)
His Excellency Robert Porter Jackson, the United States Ambassador to Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Energy, Honourable Boakye Agyarko. The meeting which took place at the Ministry was meant to discuss happenings in the Energy Sector.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Hon. Agyarko thanked H.E. Jackson for the visit and acknowledged the US Government’s support over the years.

The Minister gave an overview of Ghana’s Energy Sector as well as initiatives Government is currently implementing to ensure that Ghana has a modern, diversified, efficient, and financially sustainable Energy Sector.

The Dignitaries also discussed other pressing issues as well as the upcoming Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).

The Ambassador on his part thanked the Minister for the warm reception and hoped for future dialogue.

Present at the meeting were officials from the US Embassy in Ghana and the Ministry.

