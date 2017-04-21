Nkonya killings will be treated as a criminal matter – Minister

The Volta Regional Security Council will hand the recent killing of two persons at Nkonya Zongo in the Volta Region on Wednesday evening as a criminal matter.
During a media briefing on Thursday, the Volta Regional Minister and Chairman of the Council, Dr. Archibald Letsa, sought to in the meantime, isolate the killings from the long-standing land dispute between the Alavanyo and Nkonya communities.
Initial reports indicated that some unknown assailants opened fire on five farmers from Nkonya-Ahenkro who were returning from their farm on Wednesday.
This led to the death of the two persons, aged 40 and 31, with one other person, 21-year-old, sustaining injuries.
The Minister, who said he was taken aback by the killings, said the Alavanyo and Nkonya factions have in recent times shown enough commitment towards the peace building process.
No arrests have been made so far, but the security agencies are closely monitoring the situation to avert further attacks and “are very much committed to getting to the bottom of this crime,” Dr. Letsa said.
“We are treating it as a crime. It is not about land. It is about people killing others unlawfully so we are looking at the criminal aspect, whilst we are working in consultation with the regional peace council to look at the peace aspect… We take it that there was attempted murder and murder.”
Dr. Letsa urged any witnesses to come forward with any information for the police, and assured that the identities of such persons will be protected.
“We are only hoping that those who were witnesses will come forward because they know each other in the area, and they will be able to help the police to identify those who are responsible for this crime.”
“As much as we are talking about it being a land issue, we are looking at it essentially as a crime being committed and the law enforcement agencies would have to get to the bottom of it and identify those responsible.”
By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana
