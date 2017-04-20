modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Rwandan court hands ex-Hutu militia leader life sentence

AFP
55 minutes ago | Africa
Former Hutu militia leader Bernard Munyagishari (C) is escorted by police upon his arrival at Kigali airport on July 24, 2013. By STEPHANIE AGLIETTI (AFP/File)
Former Hutu militia leader Bernard Munyagishari (C) is escorted by police upon his arrival at Kigali airport on July 24, 2013. By STEPHANIE AGLIETTI (AFP/File)

Kigali (AFP) - Former Hutu militia leader Bernard Munyagishari was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kigali Thursday for his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

The high court of Kigali judged Munyagishari guilty of "crimes of murder and genocide" but acquitted him of rape. He has 30 days to appeal, Emmanuel Itamwa, a spokesman for Rwandan courts told AFP.

Born in 1959, Munyagishari was tried over events in northwestern Gisenyi where he headed the notorious Interahamwe Hutu militia and where Tutsis were thrown into mass graves at a cemetery.

Some 800,000 people, mostly from Rwanda's Tutsi minority, died in the genocide after the death of the Hutu head of state, Juvenal Habyarimana, on April 6 1994.

Munyagishari was arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2011. He was transferred to Rwanda in 2013.

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Kwesi Botchwey committee given more weeks to investigate cause of NDC defeat

9 hours ago

Nkonya Clashes: Don’t Panic; We’re In Charge – Minister

10 hours ago

K’si Mayor Tackles Lateness

10 hours ago

Ahafo region to be created within 18 months - Akufo-Addo assures

10 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1Doing something with clear conscience does not mean you are right. You have to justify your conscience first to see whether what you are doing is right or wrong.

By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M quot-img-1
body-container-line