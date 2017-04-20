Accra, April 20, GNA - N'Akoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, the Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church, has called on Ghanaians to come together to fight the illegal mining menace that had left devastating effects on the environment.
He was speaking at the celebration of this year's Pass Over of the church, on the theme: 'Deliverance and Total Liberation' at Dome in Accra on Thursday.
N'Akoa Jamson, also the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, urged Christians to lead the crusade against illegal mining so as to preserve and protect the environment.
He said Christians constituted the majority of the country's population and implored all Christians to let their numbers count in the fight against galamsey.
N'Akoa Jamson said the activities of some small-scale miners had caused severe pollution to the country's fresh water bodies and destroyed arable lands.
He said the famous Pra and Tano rivers were among the most polluted water bodies and that the Ghana Water Company had to shut down some of its treatment plants because the water sources had been polluted beyond purification through the activities of illegal mining.
He urged the leadership of churches to see the crusade against galamsey as a divine call to duty stressing that they ought to publicly declare their support for the initiative and use the pulpit to educate the public on the dangers of galamsey.
Prayers were said for the economic stability and peace of the nation. GNA
Israel King of Jews Church celebrates Passover 2017
Accra, April 20, GNA - N'Akoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, the Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church, has called on Ghanaians to come together to fight the illegal mining menace that had left devastating effects on the environment.
He was speaking at the celebration of this year's Pass Over of the church, on the theme: 'Deliverance and Total Liberation' at Dome in Accra on Thursday.
N'Akoa Jamson, also the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, urged Christians to lead the crusade against illegal mining so as to preserve and protect the environment.
He said Christians constituted the majority of the country's population and implored all Christians to let their numbers count in the fight against galamsey.
N'Akoa Jamson said the activities of some small-scale miners had caused severe pollution to the country's fresh water bodies and destroyed arable lands.
He said the famous Pra and Tano rivers were among the most polluted water bodies and that the Ghana Water Company had to shut down some of its treatment plants because the water sources had been polluted beyond purification through the activities of illegal mining.
He urged the leadership of churches to see the crusade against galamsey as a divine call to duty stressing that they ought to publicly declare their support for the initiative and use the pulpit to educate the public on the dangers of galamsey.
Prayers were said for the economic stability and peace of the nation. GNA
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]