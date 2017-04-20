Nkoranza (B/A), April 20, GNA - Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satina Aboagye, Brong Ahafo Regional coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), has called on the public to support the fight against early and forced marriages in the society.
She said child marriages have increased greatly in the society and this is destroying the lives and future of children.
DSP Aboagye made the call at a review meeting organised jointly by DOVVSU, Regional Coordination Council (RCC) and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA).
The meeting was attended by 25 representatives of market women, queen mother's associations, media, farmers, religious groups, Ghana Federation of Physical challenged, dressmakers, hair dressers and beautician associations.
It was aimed at assessing performances and challenges of the 25 people trained to be ambassadors against early and forced marriages of children in their communities.
DSP Aboagye urged the public not to shield perpetrators of such harmful acts but assist to ensure that they are reported and sent to the appropriate quarters for the law to take its course.
She said there are laws that deal with child marriages and DOVVSU will continue its educational programmes on air to sensitize the public against the practice.
DSP Aboagye urged the public to know their right to be able to resist early and force marriages and advised parent not to neglect their children.
Participants at the event appealed for more of such programmes to be organised for opinion leaders especially men to alert them on harmful effects of such acts.
DOVVSU Coordinator call on public to support fight against child marriage
Nkoranza (B/A), April 20, GNA - Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satina Aboagye, Brong Ahafo Regional coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), has called on the public to support the fight against early and forced marriages in the society.
She said child marriages have increased greatly in the society and this is destroying the lives and future of children.
DSP Aboagye made the call at a review meeting organised jointly by DOVVSU, Regional Coordination Council (RCC) and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA).
The meeting was attended by 25 representatives of market women, queen mother's associations, media, farmers, religious groups, Ghana Federation of Physical challenged, dressmakers, hair dressers and beautician associations.
It was aimed at assessing performances and challenges of the 25 people trained to be ambassadors against early and forced marriages of children in their communities.
DSP Aboagye urged the public not to shield perpetrators of such harmful acts but assist to ensure that they are reported and sent to the appropriate quarters for the law to take its course.
She said there are laws that deal with child marriages and DOVVSU will continue its educational programmes on air to sensitize the public against the practice.
DSP Aboagye urged the public to know their right to be able to resist early and force marriages and advised parent not to neglect their children.
Participants at the event appealed for more of such programmes to be organised for opinion leaders especially men to alert them on harmful effects of such acts.
GNA
By Regina Benneh, GNA
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]