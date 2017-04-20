modernghana logo

Invest in Africa calls on Minister of Trade and Industry

GNA
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Accra, April 20, GNA - Invest in Africa (IIA) says it is ready to work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to develop mutually beneficial Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) programmes.

The Ministry acknowledged synergies with the work and initiatives that IIA was currently executing in Ghana including SME development through its Business Excellence Programmes and the African Partner Pool, an online platform which provides access to markets for businesses.

A statement issued in Accra by Beauty O. Larbi, the Marketing Manager of IIA, said the Senior Management team of IIA, led by the Country Manager, Mr Samuel Brandful, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Present at the meeting was the Deputy Minister of Trade, Mr Robert Ahomaka Lindsay, who shared the 10 key initiatives that the Ministry would like to implement.

The programmes included district industrialisation, strategic anchor initiatives, SME development and export promotion and enhancing retail systems.

IIA is a cross-sector partnership of companies with the vision to create thriving African economies.

Current partners of IIA include Tullow Ghana, Ecobank, UT Bank, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Investment Promotion Council, AB & David Law, Millennium Development Authority, Newmont Mining, Guinness Ghana, and Societe Generale.

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

