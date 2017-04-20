Tourism stakeholders to attend Booster Seminar

Julius Satsi, GNA Accra, April 20, GNA - Stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry are set to improve their capacity to help enhance their operations.
The Tourism Booster seminar, which is scheduled for Accra, Kumasi and Elmina, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Federation, and the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from the Public Affairs Department of the United States of America.
A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, signed by Mr Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Head of Communications and Special Projects of the Musicians Union of Ghana, lauded the initiative to build the knowledge of operators in the industry.
It said it was important for the development of the tourism sector in Ghana to yield its full potential for national development.
The statement urged players in the sector to attend the seminar under the theme: 'Enhancing the Capacity of Operators in the Hospitality Industry in Ghana for Increased Tourism Inflows.'
It assured the Ghana Tourism Authority of the team's commitment to ensuring that the seminar was of relevance to the industry.
The statement said the seminar was aimed at providing cutting edge experiences and insights to tourism stakeholders to ensure that the full potentials of the tourism sector in Ghana were adequately exploited.
Nasoa Services, a tourism and event management company, is organising the seminar which would feature two speakers; Yuri Horowitz and Anna Barrera from the United States of America to take the participants through what it takes to develop the tourism brand and monetize it.
'Other speakers at the seminar would include Akunu Dake, the former Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority Board; Nana Kweku Nduom of the Group Nduom and Oscar Doe, CEO of Eurocar Rentals,' the statement said.
