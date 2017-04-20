Ballistic report can be fake - Accused Police officers

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA - The two Police officers allegedly involved in the robbery of a bullion van belonging to the GCB Bank Limited at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region says they believe that the ballistic examination by the police could be tampered with.
Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa said 'I'm afraid that the result of a ballistic test conducted by the Police could be tampered with.'
He was therefore praying the court to allow him to witness the ballistic test.
General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah on his part informed the court that he did not fire from any weapon hence would like to challenge the ballistic report.
The two Police men are currently serving 36-month jail term each for escaping from lawful custody.
However, their accomplice, Hafisu Mohammed, aka Danjuma, a mechanic, was not brought to court by the Police.
The court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu however explained to them that 'Keep calm, let the report come and you will be given the opportunity to challenge it as well as tell the court your side of the story.''
It further informed the accused persons who were without legal representation that they would be furnished with ballistic report so they also challenge it.
Chief Inspector Robert Gyamfi who held brief for the substantive prosecutor, told the court he could not explain to the court the absence of the Mohammed since the investigator was also not in court.
According to the prosecutor they were still waiting for the Attorney General's advice.
The court therefore adjourned the matter to May 4, awaiting the advice of the Attorney General.
The two officers are being held on the charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy and murder.
Mohammed has been charged with conspiracy. The pleas of the accused persons have been reserved by the court.
The two Police officers are serving their jail term at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons for escaping from lawful custody after they allegedly attacked a bullion van leading to the death of Daniel K. Sarpong, the driver of the bullion van.
The facts, as presented by prosecution earlier said the police officers were stationed at Donkorkrom.
The officers then hatched a plan of robbing the bullion van and on August 16, on duty at the GN Bank and GCB, discussed their plans with Mohammed, who was their friend and a taxi driver.
The officers then armed themselves with AK 47 rifles and laid ambush at a spot between Tease and Mame Krobo at about 1030 hours on that fateful day.
Mohammed drove his taxi with registration number 1860-09 towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the bullion van.
The prosecution said 20 minutes after the bullion van arrived, Mohammed signaled the police officers who then opened fire, killing the driver of the van.
Prosecution said a police officer on board the van who got injured managed to return fire compelling the two robbers to take cover in the bush.
The attackers called Mohammed who picked them with his car in their bid to escape.
The Police Command at Donkorkrom got wind of the robbery incident and mobilised men who arrested the three accused persons on board the cab.
The prosecution said two AK 47 rifles, 23 rounds of ammunitions, a cutlass, and two metal bars were retrieved from the taxi.
The deceased's body had since been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.
Three other occupants of the bullion van, however, escaped unhurt while the policeman on guard was treated and discharged at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital.
