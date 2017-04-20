TOP STORIES
As children of God one of the primary focuses of His Commandments, is learning to respect and understand each other.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
NPP Must Sack "Unprincipled" Nyaho-Tamakloe From The Party
Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has questioned the ruling New Patriotic Party’s [NPP] reason for keeping its founding member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe in the party.
According to him, Mr. Nyaho-Tamakloe does not deserve to be a member of the ‘Elephant’ fraternity after describing him as an “Unprincipled” elder.
“NPP must sack that Nyaho-Tamakloe from the party. What is happening in the NPP? If they could have punished Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong, why are they keeping Nyaho-Tamakloe in the party? They should sack him with immediate effect,” he said.
The lawyer was responding to Nyaho-Tamakloe’s claims that “Ibrahim Mahama's enemies will fail.”
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has accused government of witch hunting Ibrahim Mahama after the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) invited the latter for questioning on Tuesday.
Mr. Mahama who is a brother to former president John Mahama was invited by EOCO for questioning over some dud cheques he issued to the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema Ports to clear some heavy duty equipment he imported into the country.
It can be recalled that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong alleged on Oman FM in March this year that Mahama defrauded the state some GHS14million.
He thus promised to commit suicide if the government did not incarcerate Ibrahim Mahama.
But Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama who happens to be his nephew did not defraud the state to acquire his riches.
Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw was marveled at Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe assertion.
“I thought he [Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe] is highly-principled? What is he talking about? It’s a shame for him to even call himself a party member. He is a disgrace to the party. Nyaho-Tamakloe should be fired and join the NDC,” he stated.
