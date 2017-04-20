President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is lamenting over the pile of debts he inherited from the John Mahama-led administration.
According to him, although Mahama bequeathed a “poor economy” to him, he remains undaunted to achieve his campaign pledges.
“I inherited a poor economy,” Akufo-Addo said Thursday, April 20, 2017, on the final day of his 2-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.
However, he stated he has the men to turn the economy around.
“My predecessor did not leave me much money. What he, rather, left me was a lot of debt. Nonetheless, we are beginning to turn the fortunes of our country around, and we will find the money for the construction of the stadium and the completion of the University,” he added.
On the decision to listen to Ghanaians, and accommodate various shades of opinion on national matters, the President stated that “it is for this reason that I invited my three predecessors to seek their views on certain governance and developmental related issues. They accepted my invitation and gave me invaluable advice. This will not be a ‘one-day-wonder’. It will be a feature of my administration.”
At a durbar held at Dormaa Presby Park, where a durbar of Chiefs and people of Dormaa was held in honour of him, President Akufo-Addo assured trainee nurses of the restoration of their allowances from September 2017.
Additionally, the Free SHS policy, he added, will commence from September 2017, beginning from the students who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year.
“All the promises I made in the campaign are not just mere promises. These are pledges I will fulfill, and I assure you that under my administration, Ghana will be returned onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.
Mahama Left Me With Loads Of Debts—Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is lamenting over the pile of debts he inherited from the John Mahama-led administration.
According to him, although Mahama bequeathed a “poor economy” to him, he remains undaunted to achieve his campaign pledges.
“I inherited a poor economy,” Akufo-Addo said Thursday, April 20, 2017, on the final day of his 2-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.
However, he stated he has the men to turn the economy around.
“My predecessor did not leave me much money. What he, rather, left me was a lot of debt. Nonetheless, we are beginning to turn the fortunes of our country around, and we will find the money for the construction of the stadium and the completion of the University,” he added.
On the decision to listen to Ghanaians, and accommodate various shades of opinion on national matters, the President stated that “it is for this reason that I invited my three predecessors to seek their views on certain governance and developmental related issues. They accepted my invitation and gave me invaluable advice. This will not be a ‘one-day-wonder’. It will be a feature of my administration.”
At a durbar held at Dormaa Presby Park, where a durbar of Chiefs and people of Dormaa was held in honour of him, President Akufo-Addo assured trainee nurses of the restoration of their allowances from September 2017.
Additionally, the Free SHS policy, he added, will commence from September 2017, beginning from the students who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year.
“All the promises I made in the campaign are not just mere promises. These are pledges I will fulfill, and I assure you that under my administration, Ghana will be returned onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]