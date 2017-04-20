Register With Data Protection Commission—Nana-Addo To Ministries

President Akufo Addo has called on Ministries and Agencies to take the first step and register with the Data Protection Commission (DPC) to serve as an example to other institutions to emulate.
In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Frimpong Boateng, the President said the DPC would be given a great boost should state agencies take the first step to register with the Commission.
Addressing participants at the two days Data Protection Conference underway at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel under the theme “Safeguarding Fundamental Human Rights through Data Protection”, Akufo-Addo added that government will respect the privacy of all persons captured on data platforms of the Data Protection Commission.
He noted that the independence of the DPC will be high on the agenda of the government to ensure that there is no interference in the DPC’s quest to protect Data in all sectors of the economy.
Country Director of Microsoft Ghana, Derrick Appiah, in a good will message admonished the Data Protection Commission (DPC) to build a data system that would be independent of government control.
According to him, the success of the Commission’s work is totally dependent on their ability to develop data content that will be source of information for the data owners and not for governmental control and manipulation.
He added that Microsoft as a data processor employs a four point agenda in its work to protect the data it gathers on people worldwide.
The four main areas he identified are; Privacy, Security, Transparency and Compliance.
He underscored that these four main areas is what has assisted Microsoft to stand up to the US government not to release private data of individuals on their data platforms.
