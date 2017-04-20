Man Capital Partners have donated items and cash totaling GH20,000 to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
The money is expected to be used to defray the debts of mothers who had delivered at the hospital but could not settle their bills.
The company also donated other assorted items to the hospital to assist in its daily activities.
The items include detergents, laundry soaps, soft drinks and plastic bowls.
Representatives of the company, who made the donation, said the Man Capital Easter initiative will be an annual affair where the company in collaboration with other benevolent Ghanaian institutions, bodies and concerned individuals will rescue women and babies who are unable to foot their medical bills.
This gesture is a way of giving back to society and to also let the public know that Man Capital Partners is not all about investments and wealth management, but that the company has the welfare of women and babies at heart.
Man Capital Partners rescue stranded mothers at Korle-Bu
Man Capital Partners have donated items and cash totaling GH20,000 to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
The money is expected to be used to defray the debts of mothers who had delivered at the hospital but could not settle their bills.
The company also donated other assorted items to the hospital to assist in its daily activities.
The items include detergents, laundry soaps, soft drinks and plastic bowls.
Representatives of the company, who made the donation, said the Man Capital Easter initiative will be an annual affair where the company in collaboration with other benevolent Ghanaian institutions, bodies and concerned individuals will rescue women and babies who are unable to foot their medical bills.
This gesture is a way of giving back to society and to also let the public know that Man Capital Partners is not all about investments and wealth management, but that the company has the welfare of women and babies at heart.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]