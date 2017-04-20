The 2000 year group of the St. Augustine’s College have called on their members to ensure that they attend the group's meeting on April 22.
The meeting which comes off at the Honeycomb cafe at West Airport is to press home efforts to support their alma mater.
Also on their agenda is putting together a comprehensive plan to execute their project and the College's 95th anniversary in the year 2025, the organisers of the meeting said.
"They say to be able to perfectly predict your future is to create it yourself. It's with this inspiration that we have called up our members for this all-important brainstorming session to chart a course for our most imperative obligation yet to our dear College.
“So becoming successful in executing the 95th anniversary of our College in 2025, therefore, depends largely on our collective efforts today,” President of the year group Kofi Acolatse intimated to myjoyonline.com.
Also, the coordinator for the event, Gilbert Afriyie Donkor said, "the first part of the event is the most important part so we urge members to be on time to enable us to deal with our pressing matters.
“Members would stay on for a second part to network and unwind with colleagues," he added.
They will crown the day with a cocktail party with the Holy Child Old Students Association, (HOPSA 2000) would also be in attendance to support their boys.
APSU 2000 to hold 'Roll Call' event
