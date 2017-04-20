1-district 1-factory will be fully implemented - Akufo-Addo reiterates

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that each of the 216 districts across the country will get a factory within the first four years of his government in fulfillment of his 1-District-1-Factory campaign pledge.
He said the first batch of 51 districts for the implementation of the policy has been identified for which the ‘Asempa Budget’, as approved by Parliament, has earmarked $465 million for setting them up.
"Fifty-one out of 216 districts in my first year indicates that even before my first four years are over, each district would have its own factory,” he said.
The President made this known on Thursday, the final day of his 2-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region, during separate courtesy calls on the Omanhene of Sunyani, Nana Bosome Asor Nkrawiri II and Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeeyor Agyemang Badu, at their respective palaces.
He told the Chiefs the purpose of his presence in the Region, and in their palaces, was to thank the people of the Region, and in particular residents of Sunyani and Dormaa, for the support offered to him in the election of 2016.
“Whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported me or not, I am going to be President for all, and I am going to work with each and every one of you.
"As President, I need the support of all the Chiefs and traditional rulers across the country. This is the only way by which we can develop all parts of the country, and bring prosperity to all,” he said.
Addressing the issue of “galamsey”, President Akufo-Addo stated that his government has resolved to stop the menace, which is destroying lands and water bodies, stressing “the Ghana bequeathed to us by our forebears is the same Ghana we must leave for the unborn generations.”
On the recent happenings in Kumasi involving the issue of Delta Force, he stated that if the rule of law is to work in Ghana, then the law must be no respecter of person, neither should it be a respecter of one’s political affiliations.
“If you, as a paramount chief, flout the law, the law must deal with you,” he said
With the Omanhene of Dormaa requesting for the construction of a Sports Stadium for the Brong Ahafo region, and the completion of the University of Energy and Naturel Resources in Dormaa, the President assured that in due time, these requests will be granted.
“I inherited a poor economy. My predecessor did not leave me much money. What he, rather, left me was a lot of debt.
"Nonetheless, we are beginning to turn the fortunes of our country around, and we will find the money for the construction of the stadium and the completion of the University,” he added.
On the decision to listen to Ghanaians and accommodate various shades of opinion on national matters, President Akufo-Addo stated that “it is for this reason that I invited my three predecessors to seek their views on certain governance and developmental related issues.
"They accepted my invitation and gave me invaluable advice. This will not be a ‘one-day-wonder’. It will be a feature of my administration.”
At a durbar held at Dormaa Presby Park, where a durbar of Chiefs and people of Dormaa was held in his honour, the President assured trainee nurses of the restoration of their allowances from September 2017.
Additionally, the Free SHS policy, he added, will commence from September 2017, beginning with the students who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year.
“All the promises I made in the campaign are not just mere promises. These are pledges I will fulfill, and I assure you that under my administration, Ghana will be returned onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.
