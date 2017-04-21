You Can Run but You Can’t Hide – Oh Kumawuhene And Co

The Kumawu chieftaincy dispute in its final stretch is getting more interesting and hilarious, if not murkier. Those who had all along made us believe that they are law unto themselves; they can take decisions that no judge or court in Ghana can reverse no matter how preposterous such decisions may turn out to be, are now shaking like leaves come under the intense batting of the Harmattan wind.
The lies they spewed out are catching up with them under the government of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo. The President has said, and reiterated at any least opportunity that under his watch, the rule of law will reign supreme with people’s human rights respected irrespective of how poor or rich they are. Under his government, the law will assert its authority of not being a respecter of persons regardless of the law sometimes being circumstantially an ass.
I have always stood by my conviction that no matter how long it takes and how tortuous the route to proving that the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua (Dr Yaw Sarfo) was illegitimately imposed on Kumawuman as their paramount chief by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his teeming accomplices for their selfish persuasions and interests, the truth will out one day. Now is the time!
I do not back the winning rogue horse but the genuine horse no matter its state at any particular time until it succeeds. This explains my support for Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V who has been enstooled according to prevailing Kumawu traditions and customs but not Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, a puppet imposed on Kumawuman by Asantehene and his accomplices for all dubious reasons.
I know Kumawu history. I have researched Kumawu history. Therefore, with the evidence available to me and/or is already in the public domain, dating from 24 February 2014 when Kumawuhemaa Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah claimed on recorded video to have offered bribes to some Kumawu kingmakers up to the fraudulent gazetting of Dr Yaw Sarfo (alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua), I can confirm and conclude that Dr Yaw Sarfo is not Kumawu Omanhene.
On his fraudulent gazetting, some concerned Kumawuman elders and Kumawuman Subjects Living Abroad (KSLA) have made official requests to have a true certified copy of the Declaration of Chieftaincy Form 1B that Dr Yaw Sarfo filled out consequent upon the authenticity and acceptance of which he was gazetted by the National House of Chiefs as Kumawu Omanhene. The request was made to the registrars of both Kumawu Traditional Council and the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs. The registrars failing to respond to the requests, a court order (mandamus) was sought. However, the move was collusively scuppered by the Chief Justice for reasons only best known to her.
Now that a new government that believes in the rule of law and the respect for individual’s human rights irrespective of their status has come to power, Dr Yaw Sarfo and his accomplices are panicking. After their efforts to use the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah and Minister for National Security Hon. Albert Kan Dapaa who might have dispatched police and military personnel to assault Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and his sub-chiefs on Thursday, 16 February 2017 at Bodomase failed miserably, Dr Yaw Sarfo and his accomplices are now running, playing hide and seek with the long arm of the law that is chasing them like “kakai”.
They can run but they can’t hide. No matter how long it takes, a court order that will expose their criminality will be served on them in one form or the other. If Dr Yaw Sarfo is the legitimate Kumawuhene as he claims to be, why is he running away from being served a court summons? If Asantehene is the real overlord of Asanteman who can bend any rule in Ghana to favour him without anyone able to challenge him, why is he running away from the ugly long arm of the law? Again, why is he hiding the Declaration of Chieftaincy Form 1B filled out by Dr Yaw Sarfo in his Manhyia Palace? Is it not a public record that should be made accessible and available to any sane and interested person for public scrutiny?
Time changes indeed! President Mahama helped them to dodge the laws. Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah and Hon. Albert Kan Dapaa also tried to help them abuse the law using police intimidation but they have failed.
Their lies are catching up with them and in less than no time, Dr Yaw Sarfo and his accomplices will be exposed big time.
The battle is the Lord’s and as it worked for Nana Akufo Addo, so shall God manifest his purposed intentions for the people of Kumawuman and more especially, for Barima Tweneboa Kodua V (in private life as Mr John Kwasi Oduro).
Let them run, but they can’t hide. Has anyone been able to run away from God without Him seeing the runaway person? No!!!!! There we go!
Inshah Allah, the days of Dr Yaw Sarfo as the illegitimate occupant of the Kumawu Kodua Stool are numbered.
Rockson Adofo (Written on Thursday, 20 April 2017)
