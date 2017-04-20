modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Two die in Nkonya shooting incident

GNA
48 minutes ago | Social News

Ho, April 20, GNA - Two persons, Yaw Akando, 40, and Mawusi, 39, natives of Nkonya in the Volta Region are confirmed dead following a shooting incident in the area on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Klabi, a middle-aged man, who was with the two persons on their farms sustained serious gunshot injuries and said to be receiving treatment at the Volta Regional Hospital.

A police source at Nkonya told the Ghana News Agency that five men from Nkonya went to their farms at about 14:30 hours on Wednesday to tap palmwine.

The police source said whilst on the farm, unknown assailants attacked them and shot the three, killing Akando instantly.

The police said the situation was under control but checks by the GNA indicate that there could be a reprisal attack.

GNA

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Kwesi Botchwey committee given more weeks to investigate cause of NDC defeat

2 hours ago

Nkonya Clashes: Don’t Panic; We’re In Charge – Minister

3 hours ago

K’si Mayor Tackles Lateness

3 hours ago

Ahafo region to be created within 18 months - Akufo-Addo assures

3 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1When you educate a man, you educate the head of the family and thereby strengthen the nation; when you mis-educate a woman, you give her a license to destroy future generations.

By: Apostle Mawuetornam quot-img-1
body-container-line