Two die in Nkonya shooting incident
Ho, April 20, GNA - Two persons, Yaw Akando, 40, and Mawusi, 39, natives of Nkonya in the Volta Region are confirmed dead following a shooting incident in the area on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Klabi, a middle-aged man, who was with the two persons on their farms sustained serious gunshot injuries and said to be receiving treatment at the Volta Regional Hospital.
A police source at Nkonya told the Ghana News Agency that five men from Nkonya went to their farms at about 14:30 hours on Wednesday to tap palmwine.
The police source said whilst on the farm, unknown assailants attacked them and shot the three, killing Akando instantly.
The police said the situation was under control but checks by the GNA indicate that there could be a reprisal attack.
GNA
