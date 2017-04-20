Seminar to mark World Day for Safety at Work

Cape Coast, April 20, GNA - Health and Safety Ghana (HESAG), Ghana's premiere health and safety think tank would be holding a stakeholders' seminar to herald this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
It will bring together representatives of the various trade unions, employers, health and safety practitioners, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO's) in health and safety, academicians and government agencies in charge of workplace safety and health.
The guest speaker, Dr. Francis Nsiah, a Lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, UCC would speak on the theme 'Optimize the collection and use of Occupational Safety and Health data'.
These were contained in a press statement signed by the President of HESAG, Mr Francis Dzifa Ahadzi and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday.
It said the seminar formed part of HESAG's efforts to the successful implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) eight (8) of the United Nations (UN) which centred on decent work and economic growth.
'It is an awareness-raising campaign intended to bring into focus, international attention on emerging trends in the field of occupational safety and health and on the magnitude of work-related injuries, diseases and fatalities worldwide'.
According to the statement, the rate of Ghana's development and industrialisation required a deliberate national policy framework on Occupational Health and Safety that allowed the establishment of an independent authority with the mandate to develop health and safety standard to regulate and enforce compliance in all sectors of industry.
However, it bemoaned that occupational health and safety issues did not receive the necessary attention it deserved as majority of Ghana's legal provisions on occupational health and Safety was limited in scope.
'The Factories, Offices and Shops Act 1970, Act 328 and the Mining Regulations 1970 LI 665 which have driven occupational health and safety implementation in the manufacturing, shipping and mining sectors till now require huge modifications,' The statement said.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that more than two million people die from work related causes annually.
'It is against this background that the ILO since 2003 set April 28 of every year aside to observe the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to campaign for safe, healthy and decent work at the work place,' the statement said. GNA
Seminar to mark World Day for Safety at Work
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
