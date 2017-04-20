20 April 2017 - Ghana: Uber has made a strategic new hire for West Africa; new Public Policy Manager, Jacquelyn Omosunbo Omotalade.
Jacquelyn, or Jackie, joined Uber in March 2017 and will focus on the development and implementation of Uber’s policy agenda across all of the West African markets. She brings with her a wealth of experience, having previously worked as the former President of the San Francisco Commission on the Environment. She is a seasoned public policy professional who has spent over a decade advocating for environmental, health and transportation policies that tackle some of society's most pressing issues and concerns.
Alon Lits, Uber General Manager for Sub Saharan Africa says, “Jackie is already a wonderful part of the Uber family, we are delighted she was able to join us to share her expertise in strategy development, motivating highly-engaged teams and designing win-win partnerships.”
Omotalade has a diverse background, having grown up in three different countries, namely the USA, Nigeria and Germany. “I’m thrilled to join the Uber West Africa team. I’ve always been passionate about technology and I know my love for law/advocacy and communications will serve me well here,” she says. “It’s such a pleasure to be back in Lagos, in such a vibrant city. Nigeria has always been home to me with its energy, amazing people and culture of creativity and innovation she adds.
Omotalade is a qualified attorney having completed a Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and is an innovative global leader that has successfully built and led organisations delivering complex services that serve thousands. She has extensive experience working in the US, Central America, Asia, and Africa and her passion is building a culture of innovation. In addition, she is a former Fulbright Scholar to Indonesia.
Uber Welcomes New Public Policy Manager For West Africa
