Judge Testifies In Robbery Trial
Justice Araba Esaaba Torkornu, a judge of the Court of Appeal in Accra, yesterday testified in the case involving the gang who allegedly robbed four people, including herself.
Although the evidence of the judge was taken in camera, sources claim the “learned judge” is expected to tell the court the circumstances under which the four suspects – Dickson Addai aka Jah Rule, Prince Owusu aka Owusu and Gbekpor Marvin aka Lion – raided her residence at Baatsona in Accra.
As at press time yesterday, the judge, who was earlier reportedly spotted in the court with her husband, was in the chambers of the trial judge, Aboagye Tandoh, where the matter was being heard.
According to the prosecution, the accused persons on December 8, 2016 robbed the judge of her Toyota Fortuner with registration number GM 6852-13; an Apple Macbook laptop worth $1,300; Iphone valued at GH¢600; GH¢900 cash; $50 and three Bibles.
The accused persons, who were allegedly wielding cutlasses and pump action guns, also robbed Francis Kofi Torkornu, husband of the judge, of his eleven Zambian Kwatcha, a Delta Sky Miles membership card, one NACOB staff ID Card and $50.
The accused persons and three others – who are currently on the run – reportedly conspired to rob the complainants at Baatsona and Anyaa, both suburbs of Accra.
At Anyaa, the gang purportedly robbed one Anthony Kodua Bediako, a businessman, of his Hyundai Santa Fe 4X4 vehicle, Huawei mobile phone and GH¢350.
Jah Rule is facing an additional charge of possessing a pump action gun with 21 live cartridges without lawful authority.
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
