Ghana’s 60th Independence Flag Raising Ceremony In NY

In commemoration of Ghana's 60th Independence celebration, you're invited to join Brooklyn Borough President Hon. Eric L. Adams, H. E. Martha Ama A. Pobee, Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations, Ghana Consul General New York, Hon. Bernard Quantson, along with members of the New York Ghanaian American community at Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn, NY, on Friday April 21, 2017 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm for this Historical event.
Ghana is recognized as one of the most culturally rich countries in Africa, the face of its people reflects a beautiful mosaic of several ethnic and racial groups living peacefully together. It is without a doubt one of the most peaceful countries on the African continent.
The (G60IFRE) is a unique event that will draw in audiences from the multicultural/multiethnic community. The event will simultaneously raise the consciousness of Ghana's evaluation development -- a platform for raising support for integrative program line up celebrating the 60th independence within the New York Community and beyond.
The event will include a reception that will promote the Ghana brand, cuisine and culture and will spotlight the following prominent individuals and organizations that have shown an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Ghana.
Program Coordinators , Jerry Kwabena Adinkra, Kwame A. Budu of the Ghanaian American Heritage Committee (AV) supported by Fred Dwamena of (NCOGA), commented, “This is going to be an occasion to remember. We hope we, the proud Ghanaians and Africans in Brooklyn-New York and beyond, will have a solid turn out from the community as we celebrate with symbolic pride our legacy and contributions to the [African] Diaspora. The awesome privilege to pay tribute to Ghana, Land We Call Home, in this time and in this place (Brooklyn Borough Hall) with great food, music, and in a company of outstanding artists, is indeed a privilege. This is an event not to be missed.”
Ghana was the first independence nation in sub-Saharan Africa. Declaring independence in 1957, it was the former British colony of the Gold Coast.
For information, please contact: Jerry Kwabena Adinkra (347) 845-0080 email:[email protected]
This is a free event Flag Raising and Award Ceremony: 5:00 pm-9:00 pm
Reception: Open African International cuisine 7:30pm - 8:30pm
Supporters: African Views, National Council of Ghanaian Associations (NCOGA), African Views Organization, Eric Darko Law Firm, Cultural Ambassadors Foundation ,3G Media, ghnewsnow, ,Tafari Tribe Inc , Impact Radio, Brooklyn Ghana Radio.
Dress: African chic
