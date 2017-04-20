TOP STORIES
Two dead, others injured in renewed Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict
Two people have been shot dead, while two others have sustained gunshot wounds at Nkonya in the Volta Region hours after curfew hours were reviewed on Wednesday.
Police say the perpetrators of the gun violence are from Alavanyo, a rival community in the area.
Alavanyo and Nkonya have been under a dusk-to-dawn curfew over a protracted land dispute spanning almost a century.
Kpando Divisional Police Chief Superintendent, Prosper Ahwirigya, said the gun violence happened between 7 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday evening.
“The soldiers on the ground were monitoring events because the attack was coming from that [Alavanyo] direction,” he told Joy News’ Beatrice Adu.
The identities of the victims are yet to be established by Police.
Meanwhile, Volta Region Minister, Archibald Letsa, told Joy News on Thursday morning that a special task force has been deployed to the area.
“We sent the task force to the ground and they are helping the military to maintain law and order.
“This morning there is an emergency meeting of the Security Council in Nkonya and they are going to advise us on what to do,” he said.
Mr. Ambrose Derry, the Minister of the Interior, on Wednesday renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships.
The renewed curfew, according to a statement signed by the Minister and copied to the media, starts from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]
