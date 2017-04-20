   Penplusbytes, Empowers Citizens To Demand Accountability From Duty-Bearers

As part of its intervention of closing the gap between the government and the citizenry , Penplusbytes has taken a giant step by implementing a project dubbed: Tech Driven Social Accountability Results” in two selected Districts in Ghana.
The districts are: Ellembelle District Assembly in the Western Region and Ashaiman Municipal Assembly in the Greater Region.
More so, evidence from the project implementation in the two selected districts indicate that ICT can create a cost effective and efficient interface to engage multiple stakeholders including social intermediaries , interest groups, citizens and government to demand greater accountability especially in service delivery.
In order to achieve this gallant goal,Penplusbytes took a judicious step by organising National Multi-Stakeholders Policy Advocacy Forum in Accra.
The forum was aimed at creating an opportunity for social accountability actors to come out with common issues for a concerted advocacy on better service delivery in the selected social intervention policies by government.
In an interview, with the Director of Programmes , Penplusbytes Jerry Sam, hinted that the overall goal of the forum is to leverage on the findings of “Tech -Driven Social Accountability of results” .
And other similar projects to agree on common issues for advocacy , increase the contribution of the civil society in promoting accountability on health and education issues that are of great concern to citizens.
This he said, their proposed solutions has equipped citizens with usable information , methods , online and mobile -based platform which will enable them to monitor the selected social protection policies. “Penplusbytes has deployed an online platform ( www.platformafrica.net ) combined with new digital tools (#GhSocialProtection) that allows citizens to report the selected policies and the level of implementation .
The citizen’s feedback from these tools and face -to-face interaction is expected to processed into a policy brief with aid of aiding policy reforms and strategies for improving policy implementation “, he added.
Such as : The Labour Intensive Public Works(LIPW), the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty(LEAP), and the Ghana School Feeding Program(GSFP) while actively engaging duty -bearers to demand for the best practices in the implementation of these policies.
Professor Emmanuel Debrah, University of Ghana, also advised the government to endeavour to empower the LEAP beneficiaries with some requisite skills that would help them to become economically independent and further eradicate poverty totally in the country.
The Tech Driven Social Accountability Results” project wasfunded by Open Society Initiative for West Africa(OSIWA) for a period of 24 months (28th April to end of April 2018.
