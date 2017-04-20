TOP STORIES
Infinix Powers UPSA SRC Week with Mega Bash
The campuses of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) went agog with mega bash and series of live performances during the Students Representative Council (SRC) week celebration with popular hit songs on Friday 8th April this year.
Award winning Ghanaian artistes such as EL, Joey B and Yaa Pono who also performed live on stage thrilled dozens of students of UPSA with popular hit songs and powerful freestyles at the forecourt of Prestige Hostel located right opposite the campus.
The leading smartphone provider in Africa, infinix which was the lead sponsor offered some support towards UPSA’s SRC Week Celebration by sponsoring the artiste night and a pool party.
The weeklong celebration which took place on the 3rd to 9th April, 2017 was climaxed with a pool party on the last day Saturday 9th at the Ramada Hotel in Nungua.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Infinix Ghana, Mr. Lawrence Akakpo said his outfit, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) decided to provide some support to the SRC of UPSA towards their week celebration.
“It was also an opportunity for us to create more awareness of the infinix brand and gain more publicity on the campuses,” he stated.
Lawrence Akakpo added that it was also another huge platform for infinix to communicate to its target audience because of the latest product line tailored to fit personal and productive lifestyle of the youth with very exciting features.
