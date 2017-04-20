Flagstaff House Welcomed The Johns

Ignorance must have no place in governance. And if we failed to stamp it out yesterday let’s do it today and let’s repeat the dose tomorrow. Let’s do it for the sake of posterity and for the development of our dear nation. I strongly believe a little bit of partisanship (checks and balance) would make it work, perhaps even better but too much of that could be a major setback in our pursuit of happiness.
The Flagstaff House played host to three special dignitaries in our country yesterday. They were three powerful guests, three Johns and three former presidents of the republic .It was heartwarming and refreshing seeing the three statesmen at the powerful House---smiling, eyeballing and chatting.
President Akufo-Addo had invited the three former heads of state-- president John Rawlings (1st of the fourth republic), president John Kufuor (the 2nd) and president John Mahama (the 4th) on Tuesday a day after his First 100 Days at the citadel since he was sworn into office as the 5th president of the republic on the 7th of January 2017.
This writer views the meeting as historic. It comes as first. The first time a sitting president had asked his predecessors to have such a meeting at the seat of government. For former president John Mahama it was his first in three months (101 days) since he officially left the office. It was also the first time for presidents Kufour and Rawlings, well over 9 and 17years since their tenures respectively. And I pray this shining example worthy of emulation mustn’t be the last.
An anonymous author once wrote: “Leadership is not about size. It’s about knowledge and wisdom.” That’s so true. In the midst of thorns and horns they excel. And when the storms breakout they show up they don’t run away. Indeed is not about name calling and labeling which seek s to denigrate, ridicule and put fear into people. It’s about being tolerant, showing affection and demonstrating that you can adapt and work with everybody regardless.
To many it was long overdue. To most people it was commendable as well as symbolic.
What did they talk about? Before the meeting rumours had been grinding from every quarter and gown. Everyone tried to guess right, everybody speculating as to what specifically the leaders were to discuss. From the NDC party surrogates, minority and majority in parliament, the media to the market place where the kooko seller is seen prominent wooing buyers for her beverage. They all speculated. They’d not seen its kind before hence the rumours.
So was it about seizure of cars purportedly stolen by NDC functionaries?
Was it about Galamsey? Was it about the manner in which the former CEO of COCOBOD Stephen Opuni was removed from office?
Did the government force the Governor of Bank of Ghana to resign?
Was it about the Ameri Power deal? And how could I forget about the vigilante groups—Delta and his sister Invincible was it about them?
The meeting was about engagement—tapping into the experience and knowledge of the former presidents.
Critics of Mr. Akufo-Addo mostly from the opposition NDC had questioned the rationale behind the invitation of former president Mahama by the president, who the NPP had consistently described as ‘incompetent ‘in running the country during his tenure.
However, it seemed someone had an answer to their question. A deputy Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told the local media in Accra that the meeting wasn’t about former president Mahama.
“He is the former president of the republic of Ghana so if the president is meeting former presidents, is not about former president Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor specifically.” It’s about engaging former presidents who have some experience to share on how this country is moving forward,” he reacted.
Without a doubt the meeting at the Flagstaff House with the former presidents had been hailed as ‘fruitful’ a communique from the presidency had stated.
It said the purpose of the meeting was to offer the president the opportunity to seek their views on some governance-enhancing measures his administration intends to take.
It will be recalled in his historic inaugural speech on Saturday, 7 January 2017 President Akufo-Addo said this: “I am in the unique position of being able to draw on the wisdom and experience of three former Presidents of the Republic, their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama. They represent the continuity of the institutions of our Republic, for which we thank God.”
This statement was reiterated in his message to Parliament on the State of the Nation, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, where he said that “I am in the enviable position of being the first Ghanaian leader to be able to draw on the experiences of three living, former Presidents. This should, definitely, enrich my tenure of office.”
So, I think this also comes as a plus for Akufo-Addo’s administration---not reneging on his promise to reach out to his predecessors for knowledge and experience.
Observers believe the meeting, which lasted at least two hours, was held in a ‘good atmosphere’, one of ‘frank exchanges’ and ‘mutual respect’. It was the intention of President Akufo-Addo to have further meetings with the three former Presidents in the future, the communique said.
The meeting also followed the disclosure by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that government had abrogated about 20 power purchase agreements signed by the erstwhile Mahama government, adding the move had saved the country a whopping $300 million.
“We have saved the country $300 million by reviewing and prioritizing the existing power purchasing agreements. We’ve essentially cancelled about 20 of them, we’ve asked four of them to go ahead and the rest to delay by two or three years and in so doing, we have managed to reduce government’s liabilities,” he noted.
The Akufo-Addo government had argued that some of the power agreements the Mahama government entered into were bloated, and were not value for money. They complained that, the Ameri Power deal was bloated by about $150 million, and have threatened to review the agreement.
Speaking on Monday at a Joy FM Town Hall meeting, Dr. Bawumia added that, government had secured financing for two major electrification projects, which would extend electricity to over 800 communities when implemented. They further intend to put government buildings on solar plants instead of piling up debts for government. All government buildings, the ministries, police, military, hospitals, schools will soon be powered by solar.
“We have in the energy sector taken some major decisions. Anyone who is coming to produce power in Ghana and says we want a power purchase agreement, we are saying that you cannot charge us more than ten cents per kilowatt hour…We’ve also secured financing for two major electrification projects, the Hunan and China projects, and this when implemented, will extend electricity to over 800 communities,” the Vice President disclosed.
Flagstaff House Welcomed The Johns
Ignorance must have no place in governance. And if we failed to stamp it out yesterday let’s do it today and let’s repeat the dose tomorrow. Let’s do it for the sake of posterity and for the development of our dear nation. I strongly believe a little bit of partisanship (checks and balance) would make it work, perhaps even better but too much of that could be a major setback in our pursuit of happiness.
The Flagstaff House played host to three special dignitaries in our country yesterday. They were three powerful guests, three Johns and three former presidents of the republic .It was heartwarming and refreshing seeing the three statesmen at the powerful House---smiling, eyeballing and chatting.
President Akufo-Addo had invited the three former heads of state-- president John Rawlings (1st of the fourth republic), president John Kufuor (the 2nd) and president John Mahama (the 4th) on Tuesday a day after his First 100 Days at the citadel since he was sworn into office as the 5th president of the republic on the 7th of January 2017.
This writer views the meeting as historic. It comes as first. The first time a sitting president had asked his predecessors to have such a meeting at the seat of government. For former president John Mahama it was his first in three months (101 days) since he officially left the office. It was also the first time for presidents Kufour and Rawlings, well over 9 and 17years since their tenures respectively. And I pray this shining example worthy of emulation mustn’t be the last.
An anonymous author once wrote: “Leadership is not about size. It’s about knowledge and wisdom.” That’s so true. In the midst of thorns and horns they excel. And when the storms breakout they show up they don’t run away. Indeed is not about name calling and labeling which seek s to denigrate, ridicule and put fear into people. It’s about being tolerant, showing affection and demonstrating that you can adapt and work with everybody regardless.
To many it was long overdue. To most people it was commendable as well as symbolic.
What did they talk about?
Before the meeting rumours had been grinding from every quarter and gown. Everyone tried to guess right, everybody speculating as to what specifically the leaders were to discuss. From the NDC party surrogates, minority and majority in parliament, the media to the market place where the kooko seller is seen prominent wooing buyers for her beverage. They all speculated. They’d not seen its kind before hence the rumours.
So was it about seizure of cars purportedly stolen by NDC functionaries?
Was it about Galamsey? Was it about the manner in which the former CEO of COCOBOD Stephen Opuni was removed from office?
Did the government force the Governor of Bank of Ghana to resign?
Was it about the Ameri Power deal?
And how could I forget about the vigilante groups—Delta and his sister Invincible was it about them?
The meeting was about engagement—tapping into the experience and knowledge of the former presidents.
Critics of Mr. Akufo-Addo mostly from the opposition NDC had questioned the rationale behind the invitation of former president Mahama by the president, who the NPP had consistently described as ‘incompetent ‘in running the country during his tenure.
However, it seemed someone had an answer to their question. A deputy Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told the local media in Accra that the meeting wasn’t about former president Mahama.
“He is the former president of the republic of Ghana so if the president is meeting former presidents, is not about former president Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor specifically.” It’s about engaging former presidents who have some experience to share on how this country is moving forward,” he reacted.
Without a doubt the meeting at the Flagstaff House with the former presidents had been hailed as ‘fruitful’ a communique from the presidency had stated.
It said the purpose of the meeting was to offer the president the opportunity to seek their views on some governance-enhancing measures his administration intends to take.
It will be recalled in his historic inaugural speech on Saturday, 7 January 2017 President Akufo-Addo said this: “I am in the unique position of being able to draw on the wisdom and experience of three former Presidents of the Republic, their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama. They represent the continuity of the institutions of our Republic, for which we thank God.”
This statement was reiterated in his message to Parliament on the State of the Nation, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, where he said that “I am in the enviable position of being the first Ghanaian leader to be able to draw on the experiences of three living, former Presidents. This should, definitely, enrich my tenure of office.”
So, I think this also comes as a plus for Akufo-Addo’s administration---not reneging on his promise to reach out to his predecessors for knowledge and experience.
Observers believe the meeting, which lasted at least two hours, was held in a ‘good atmosphere’, one of ‘frank exchanges’ and ‘mutual respect’. It was the intention of President Akufo-Addo to have further meetings with the three former Presidents in the future, the communique said.
The meeting also followed the disclosure by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that government had abrogated about 20 power purchase agreements signed by the erstwhile Mahama government, adding the move had saved the country a whopping $300 million.
“We have saved the country $300 million by reviewing and prioritizing the existing power purchasing agreements. We’ve essentially cancelled about 20 of them, we’ve asked four of them to go ahead and the rest to delay by two or three years and in so doing, we have managed to reduce government’s liabilities,” he noted.
The Akufo-Addo government had argued that some of the power agreements the Mahama government entered into were bloated, and were not value for money. They complained that, the Ameri Power deal was bloated by about $150 million, and have threatened to review the agreement.
Speaking on Monday at a Joy FM Town Hall meeting, Dr. Bawumia added that, government had secured financing for two major electrification projects, which would extend electricity to over 800 communities when implemented. They further intend to put government buildings on solar plants instead of piling up debts for government. All government buildings, the ministries, police, military, hospitals, schools will soon be powered by solar.
“We have in the energy sector taken some major decisions. Anyone who is coming to produce power in Ghana and says we want a power purchase agreement, we are saying that you cannot charge us more than ten cents per kilowatt hour…We’ve also secured financing for two major electrification projects, the Hunan and China projects, and this when implemented, will extend electricity to over 800 communities,” the Vice President disclosed.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Gordon Offin-Amaniampong
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]