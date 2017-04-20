TOP STORIES
Mahama’s ‘Enemies’ Will Fail – Nyaho-Tamakloe
A founding Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has accused government of witch hunting Ibrahim Mahama after the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) invited the latter for questioning on Tuesday.
Mr. Mahama who is a brother to former president John Mahama was invited by EOCO for questioning over some dud cheques he issued to the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema Ports to clear some heavy duty equipment he imported into the country.
It can be recalled that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong alleged on Oman FM in March this year that Mahama defrauded the state some GHS14million. He thus pledged to commit suicide if the government did not incarcerate Mr. Mahama.
But it is, however, not clear whether EOCO interrogated Mr. Mahama on some of those allegations leveled against him but many including Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe believe his invitation was connected to the threat by the maverick NPP MP.
Speaking Wednesday in an interview with Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe declared that Mr. Mahama who happens to be his nephew is no fraud and the claim that he got richer during the administration of former President Mahama was inexplicable.
According to him, all businessmen do issue post-dated cheque and that was what Mr. Mahma did adding that there was nothing wrong with it.
Mr. Mahama, he added is not perturbed by the harassments from the EOCO noting that “Ibrahim [Mahama] will never fail.”
“He will never ever fail,” he emphasized.
