Gov't commits to pay 12-month NHIA arrears in 7 days
8 hours ago
NDC suspends 3 constituency executives in Greater Accra
9 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
The current state of politics in Ghana is the worst that I can remember. Both of the major parties are a joke. We need selfless people who are prepared to stand up and be counted.By: DOUGLAS YEBOAH
Guinness Foreign Extra Stout named beer of the year
Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd (GGBL) is delighted to announce that Guinness Foreign Extra Stout (FES) was named Beer of the Year at the inaugural Ghana Beverage Awards recently at the Accra City Hotel.
The Awards, themed “Inspiring excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”, was judged by a panel of industry experts who selected Guinness FES as the Beer of the Year because of what Guinness represents and how that translates into the Ghanaian experience.
The public perception of the brand, consumer choice of the brand and CSR activities including “twakwa no mom”, a road safety campaign under the brand name were also considered.
They also observed the creativity of GGBL in localizing the Guinness identity to crown Guinness as the beer of the year.
Marketing Director for GGBL, Kweku Sekyi-Cann, on receiving the award said, “We are honoured to be recognised for our Guinness FES at the first Ghana Beverage Awards. It’s a very timely award as we have recently released our iconic Limited Edition [email protected] bottle, celebrating Ghana’s culture, heritage, and history. Affectionately named Osagyefo, this special celebratory bottle has been designed to recognise all the incredible individuals across the country who have demonstrated their Made of Black spirit over the last 60 years.This Award is recognition for the great team across Ghana who contributes to making Guinness such a distinctive beer. As the nation’s favourite stout, we are proud to be a part of these celebrations, and of the nation’s rich heritage – and now we have even more to celebrate!”
The bold, stylish bottle has been conceived with the help of the Guinness Cultural Council – a collective of imaginative individuals from Ghana, who have joined forces to help develop an eye-catching bottle that will be at the heart of Ghana’s Independence celebrations.The label is inspired by the creativity of this group and features iconic imagery that reflects Ghana's evolution and rich culture over the last 60 years.
The Limited Edition bottle also marks 80 years of brewing heritage for Guinness in Ghana. The packaging has a celebratory look, but inside the bottle, it’s the great tasting Guinness that Ghanaian’s know and love.
Kweku Sekyi-Cann further said, “We are doing more than just launching the bottle. We want to celebrate all the inspirational Ghanaians who have been carving their own path in life for 60 years. So, throughout the next few months, we will be searching for 60 everyday Ghanaians who make the country Made of Black. The search is on, so if you know someone who represents the unique spirit of Ghana, you can nominate them to be part of the final 60, where they could see their face across Ghana as part of a bespoke advertising campaign.”
The Limited Edition Guinness bottles are available across the country until the end of June and will feature an under the crown promotion where consumers could win a complimentary bottle of Guinness or other specially designed [email protected] prizes.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com