TOP STORIES
Gov't commits to pay 12-month NHIA arrears in 7 days
3 hours ago
NDC suspends 3 constituency executives in Greater Accra
4 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
What's done in the dark comes to see the light onedayBy: Godwin Amponsah
'Trader-customer relations should be mutual'- Coordinator
Ashaiman (GAR), April 19, GNA - Madam Diana Fiati, the Project Coordinator at the SOS Children's Villages - Ghana has advised traders and customers to always show mutual respect to each other in their transactions.
She said they should see themselves as partners in business because 'each one of you needs the other'.
Madam Fiati gave the advice when the SOS Children's Villages, Ghana organised a forum for caregivers and service providers under its 'Family Strengthening Programme' at Ashaiman.
Madam Rosemond Boamah, the Programme Director of the SOS Children Villages, Tema said the Family Strengthening Programme is to help the poor, widows and children who had lost their parents and spouses and to support traders in their businesses through the facilitation of loans from the banks.
Madam Boamah urged traders who had benefitted from loans to try as much as possible to pay back to build the trust of the banks for them to give more for the expansion of their businesses.
Mr Jefferson Agbai, the Director of Cyrus Money Lending Services advised business entrepreneurs to go in for loans to expand their businesses to increase their returns.
GNA
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]