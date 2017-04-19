TOP STORIES
Women traders educated on business management
Tema, April 19, GNA - Madam Vivian Kumah of the SOS Children's Villages, Ghana has urged women traders to manage the little money they had for the establishment of businesses.
She said they could use the little they had to grow their businesses by applying prudent financial management.
Madam Kumah gave the advice when the SOS Children's Village, Ghana extended its 'Family Strengthening Programme' to the Mataheko women traders in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region, to educate them on effective business management.
The Family Strengthening Programme facilitates financial support for groups and individuals to expand their ventures.
She asked the women to manage their finances in order to enhance the growth of their businesses.
Mr Dziedzom Owusu-Agbe, the Project Officer of the Family Strengthening Programme advised the traders to ensure that they supported their families and communities with whatever gains they made from the project.
He appealed to all traders who had been given some loans from the banks to do well to pay back to sustain the trust for more of such facilities.
GNA
