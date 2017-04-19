TOP STORIES
Fisherman arraigned for supplying drugs
Accra, April 19, GNA - A Fisherman, Robert Martey, was on Wednesday put before an Accra Circuit Court with the charge of supplying narcotic drugs without lawful authority.
Robert was said to have in his possession 56 wrappers of narcotic drugs, which he was selling without lawful authority to the public.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded him, into police custody, to reappear for trial on May 2.
The facts of the case as presented by Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaruka are that, the accused person is a Fisherman living at Teshie.
He said on April 6, at about 20:30 hours, the police had information that Robert was dealing in Indian hemp at Teshie.
The police proceeded to the scene at Teshie town, where the accused person was arrested.
A search conducted on him revealed 56 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.
Chief Superintendent Tuaruka told the court that, during interrogation, the accused person claimed ownership of the exhibits.
He said they were sealed in the presence of the accused person and an independent witness and later forwarded to the police crime laboratory for analytical examination and report.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
