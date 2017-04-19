Church of Pentecost supports fight against galamsey

TOP STORIES
Accra, April 19, GNA - Pastor Matthew Kwabena Yeboah, the Madina Zonal Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has called for effective collaboration between the state and non-state actors to deal with the galamsey menace.
He said the fight against illegal mining could only be won if it was considered as a top national security priority.
Pastor Yeboah made the call at the end of a three-day Easter Convention of the Church at Ashalley Botwe, near Madina in Accra.
He said the church did not exist to meet only the spiritual needs of its members but to also ensure that God's creation was protected from destruction.
Pastor Yeboah, who is also the Head of the Ashalley Botwe District of the Church, said galamsey operators were satisfying their personal interests to the detriment of the welfare of the masses.
'Our rivers have been polluted, agriculture lands have been lost and human lives are in danger. We, therefore, support the effort by the media, the Christian Council of Ghana and other civil society organisations to clamp down on the activities of these galamsey operators,'' he said.
Pastor Yeboah urged the members of the church and the public to provide useful information on the activities of galamsey operators to the security agencies for prompt action to be taken.
Pastor Kofi Okyire Apianing, the Madina District Head of the Church, called on Christians to open a new chapter by refraining from acts that would hinder national development.
He said Christians would be doing a disservice to the nation if they did not allow the teaching of Jesus Christ to reflect in their life styles.
Pastor Apianing urged religious leaders to educate their members on government's policies and programmes so as to make their implementation a success. GNA
