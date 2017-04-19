TOP STORIES
Police must cultivate informants at Agbogbloshie to retrieve illegal arms – expert
A security expert has advised the police to cultivate informants at Agbogbloshie in Accra if they are to be successful in the retrieval of illegal weapons in the hands of some residents.
Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbordjor (retired) said because of the compact nature of the community, attempts to barricade it for the purpose of conducting a search for illegal weapons would be difficult.
He told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Wednesday the police have to adopt alternative intelligence gathering if they are to be successful.
The Police in the Greater Accra Region have announced the arrest of two men in possession of 500 rounds of ammunition at Agbogbloshie, days after the area was engulfed in bloody clashes.
Some young men clashed resulting in the death of at least two people and the injury of dozens of others, including a pregnant woman.
The spokesperson for the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Afia Tenge, told Joy News the two men were arrested on Tuesday on intelligence gathered by the police.
Spokesperson for the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Afia Tenge
One of the men, Imoro Abdul, 25, who is a scrap dealer was also found in possession of 2,500 rounds of cartridges.
ASP Tenge said the two men, "shall soon be arraigned before the court when their intent has been established." She said the Command will deploy police officers into the community in an attempt to retrieve any illegal arms in the hands of residents.
The Small Arms Commission has said the Agbogbloshie community is a volatile place because of the circulation of assault rifles by some residents.
Executive Secretary of the Commission, Jones Applerh, told Joy News on April 13 there are estimated 1.1 million illegal weapons in the hands of some citizens.
But Wing Commander Sorgbordjor said it will be difficult for the police to retrieve illegal assault rifles in the community if it does not reform its strategy.
He said the conventional strategy of storming the community to search rooms of residents to retrieve the arms will not yield the right result.
"It is difficult to cordon the whole area so what they have to do is to cultivate intelligence of those who live there," he said, adding the police have to be selective in the choice of informants.
