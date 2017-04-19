TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
7 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
8 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
The only difference between a president and a resident is the letter p.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Planting for food, jobs: Akufo-Addo announces 1 district, 1 warehouse
President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced government’s intention to construct one warehouse in each of the country’s 216 districts to bolster agriculture.
The warehousing project is part of the Planting for food and jobs project launched at Goase in the Brong Ahafo Region Wednesday,
When completed, the warehouses will provide handling and storage space for food crops planted by farmers and reduce drastically the post-harvest losses that hamper the work of farmers.
Speaking at the official launch of the project, the president said agriculture remains the fuel for Ghana's economy and shall be supported to turn the fortunes of the country around.
President Akufo-Addo said if Ghana is to make headway in its efforts to eliminate poverty, there has to be a fundamental change in attitude towards agriculture.
"Farming is a business and a profession that must be studied," he said, adding the country is in a unique position to feed its growing populaton to achieve food security.
"We intend to pursue a value addition strategy aimed at rapidly rumpling up agriculture to create additional businesses, storage, transport, processing and marketing all of it will ensure that our farmers and fishefolk earn good money," he added.
The Planting for Food and Jobs project, the flagship programme of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, is expected to create over 750,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The overall objective of the programme is to produce enough food to feed Ghanaians while the surplus will be exported to neighbouring countries for foreign exchange.
At the University of Ghana's 68th Annual New Year School at Legon in January, Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie-Akoto told the gathering the primary concern of the campaign is to create jobs in agriculture and its allied centres.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He indicated the programme is targeted at both public and private institutions such as breweries, food precessors, schools and private individuals to take advantage of it to start their own farms.
Reiterating the vision before chiefs and people of Goase, the Agriculture Minister said government has settled on five key crops for 2017 namely maize, rice, soya bean, sorghum, and selected vegetables.
Dr Afriyie-Akoto said as part of the programme, government will provide improved seeds to farmers, supply fertilizers, provide dedicated extension services, marketing arrangement, as well as an electronic platform to monitor activities of participating farmers.
He appealed to Ghanaians to assist the Ministry in the implementation of the programme that will transform the agriculture sector.
