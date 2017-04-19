TOP STORIES
Audio: I was torn between following Akufo-Addo and getting a job - Anthony Karbo
New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra Anthony Karbo has reflected on his party's nine years in opposition and the 'enormous task' of getting their leader Nana Akufo-Addo elected.
He said he had completed a Masters' program in the UK when he and others were approached in 2007 by now President Nana Akufo-Addo who by then was Foreign Minister in London.
Mr Karbo said he returned to Ghana to help prosecute Akufo-Addo's first shot at the presidency after he was elected to lead the NPP.
"We thought we were going to form the next government and build ourselves from there.
"The battle was fought. We didn't win. Do you abandon the candidate and move on with your life or you make a sacrifice?", his mind debated the options.
As a bread winner with a family to feed, 'it was a very hard decision' Karbo told Joy Super Morning Show's Opposition series.
It meant that as a young man with a professional career yet to be built, he had to sacrifice his life to fulfil the presidential ambition of an accomplished lawyer.
But Akufo-Addo sold to them hope.
