Ideal Trade Limited Supports Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen
Ideal Trade Limited, a subsidiary of Groupe Ideal, earlier this week donated some bags of rice in support of the 2017 edition of Joy FM's annual charity programme, Joy Easter Soup Kitchen. The event sought to feat mainly the needy in the society in the spirit of Easter.
The items included 20 bags of their Tasty Rice brand of rice. The initiative according to Mrs. Selassie Dzani, the Executive Director of Ideal Trade Limited is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.
“Another festivity is here again and a lot of people pay little or no attention to the less privileged in society. We at Ideal Trade Limited, a member of Groupe Ideal are committed to give back to society .We are therefore elated to be associated with events such as the Easter Soup Kitchen, which is aimed at feeding the needy. It is our hope that these people will find true joy and sense of belonging through this event and various gestures from benevolent institutions, she noted.”
The Executive Director of Ideal Trade applauded Joy FM for such a programme and promised the company’s support during such occasions.
Groupe Ideal, is a business group that manages a diverse portfolio of businesses including Ideal Trade which is specialized in commodities like Rice, Sugar and other FMCG. Tasty Rice is one of their products they market and it comes in two different sku’s The Tasty Jasmine Vietnam Rice ,a polished rice, perfumed with sweet scented aroma, premium grade A, comes in 5kg (in 5X5kg bag) and the Tasty Indian Rice also a long grain rice, 5% broken which contains the right level of nutrients to improve one’s health. The Indian Rice is mainly used to prepare Waakye, Omotuo etc and comes in 50kg. Tasty Rice is sold nationwide in both wholesale and retail outlets.
