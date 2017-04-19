TOP STORIES
I Wish Sydney Casely-Hayford Was From Akyem-Asiakwa Or Kyebi
Mr. Sydney Casely-Hayford’s call for the legalization of small-scale mining, popularly known as Galamsey, is quite sound in principle, as it seeks to democratize the mining profession. Unfortunately, on the practical aspect of the trade, he ought to have been born or raised in one of the areas of the most intense small-scale mining, such as yours truly was, to fully appreciate the deleterious implication of allowing every Kofi Mensah or Yaw Owusu who wants to go into mining do so without any remarkable restrictions (See “Legalize Galamsey – Casely-Hayford to Government” Citifmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 4/8/17). I don’t know what the situation is presently at Akyem-Asiakwa, but there was a time when one could not go to farm on the Atiwa Hills without the presence of a human navigator who knew where most of the abandoned mines were located, some dating back to the early 19th century.
Indeed, it was not uncommon, while I was growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, to hear the town-crier, Mr. Kwaku ’Dame, beat the gong and report the news of several local residents who went missing while “Galamseying” at Pusupusu or in the Atiwa Hills. We actually called it the Atiwa Mountains and sometimes the Atiwa Ranges, as we had been taught in primary and middle school geography classes. Oftentimes, a search party would be dispatched, made up largely of a platoon of some of the most buffy youths in town. Sometimes it took several hours or days for the party to report back, almost invariably the bad news of either the sighting or recovery of the remains of these Galamseyers.
In much the same way that people are not rampantly and riotously registered to open up clinics and practice medicine in Ghana, merely because they have learned how to administer a shot with the syringe, small-scale miners ought not to be registered to expedite the degradation of the land and wantonly pollute our potable drinking-water resources, merely because they have expressed an immutable passion for mining.
It is also rather scandalously facile for anybody to talk about regulating the predatory activities of legions of small-scale miners, when even the far better equipped and professionally trained large-scale miners are not nearly quite as effectively policed by the government as they ought to. But I guess if one thinks in terms of multinational corporate exploitation of the resources of our land, then it becomes absolutely logical to allow for the democratization of the mining industry as a whole.
It also ought to be clear to eloquent Galamsey advocates like Mr. Sydney Casely-Hayford that the mere enactment of laws in of itself, would not make the legalization of Galamsey any healthier or safer. The government has to put armies of salaried law-enforcement agents on the ground; and I don’t see most of these Galamseyers making enough money to pay the salaries and wages of these security personnel.
We also need to bear in mind that the big mining companies employ more than just miners or mining engineers. They also employ trained emergency rescue workers, medical staffs and a host of other para-professionals of great benefit to the surrounding communities. There is room for the creation of other far less dangerous fields of endeavor or employment and private enterprise than mining.
And the negative environmental impact of mining, especially the Galamsey type of surface mining, far outweighs the positive. Brother Sydney Casely-Hayford knows as well as the best educated citizen on the subject that what we are talking about here goes well beyond theory. It is the very long-term survival of the Ghanaian human species that is at stake here. And the more deliberate and sober we go at it, the better stead it would stand us in finding more productive and constructive and healthier ways of using the land.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
