TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
2 hours ago
Akufo-Addo’s 100 days performance satisfactory – IMANI
3 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Giving a dog a bad name so it can be hanged!By: Felix
Airtel Premier Gives Customers The Ultimate Kwahu Easter Experience
18th April, 2017: Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network, through its Premier sub brand, gave customers in Kwahu and surrounding areas the ultimate experience during the Easter festivities.
Airtel Premier, the telecom industry’s only value preposition that offers bespoke telecom and lifestyle solutions to high value customers stormed Kwahu and surrounding areas to give customers an experience of a lifetime. The Airtel Premier team paid surprise visits to the homes of several customers to seek feedback and to reward them with amazing prizes.
Customers were presented with souvenirs and indulged, together with their partners, in exciting outdoor activities including paragliding and zip lining.
The engagement sessions coincided with the presentation of prizes to the weekly and monthly winners of Airtel Ghana’s Wo Mmer3 Nie promotion. Now in the 8th week, the promo rewards customers who accumulate the highest points on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. So far, more than 3 million customers including Airtel Premier customers, have benefitted from cash prizes, airtime, data bundles and smartphones.
In addition to the exciting prizes at stake, two lucky Premier customers also stand the chance of winning a British Airways return ticket to London at the end of the promotion.
The Easter festivities has become one of the biggest celebrations on the Ghanaian calendar with the Kwahu Easter experience becoming one of the most patronized tourism events in the country attracting thousands of people from within and outside Ghana.
Airtel Premier tapped into the festivities to connect and celebrate its customers. Commenting on Airtel Premier’s exclusive offers for customers, Frank Djan, Airtel’s Head of Customer Experience said “Easter is a period of taking stock and spending time with those we hold dear. As a brand that is passionate about enriching the lives of our customers, we are using the festive period to engage and celebrate our customers.
“We went to Kwahu to engage and spend time with our Premier customers and to reward them with a full bouquet of excitement, for making us their preferred network. We took many of our customers on a thrilling paragliding, zip lining and the much talked about canopy walk over the holiday period.”
He continued, “In addition to this, our Premier customers are winning fantastic prizes in the Wo Mmer3 Nie promo including free return British Airways tickets at the end of the promotion. We wanted to go to Kwahu to surprise and delight our customers and we did just that.”
Every month, Airtel Premier customers across the country receive treats for their birthdays and anniversaries on the Airtel network. These are some of the benefits they enjoy for being loyal Airtel customers.
Airtel Premier is a sub brand of Airtel Ghana which provides tailor made offers and solutions beyond the telecom needs of its high value customers. Premier customers can enjoy an array of benefits from partners including hotels, restaurants, department stores, supermarkets, automobile dealerships and airlines. Learn more about Airtel Premier’s complimentary lifestyle services on http://africa.airtel.com/wps/wcm/connect/africarevamp/ghana/airtel_premier
About Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 359 million customers across its operations at the end of July 2016. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com
About Airtel in Africa
Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Airtel International is a Bharti Airtel company. For more information, please visit www.airtel.com, or ‘like’ the Airtel Ghana Facebook page via www.facebook.com/airtelgh or follow us on Twitter via the handle @airtelghana.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]