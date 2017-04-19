TOP STORIES
Must Visit African Islands In 2017
Envisage your upcoming holiday in one of the gorgeous African islands , and discover the hidden treasures these beauties possess. Their pristine environs are unrivaled, not to mention the privacy and calm that the islands provide to their dwellers.
This year, escape from the rest of the bustling world and head to one of these African islands for an authentic experience.
Azura Quilalea, Mozambique
As part of the pristine Quirimbas Archipelago in Northern Mozambique, Azura Quilalea is a representation of Africa’s delicate yet sophisticated nature. The sanctuary offers marine activities like snorkeling the island’s shores, kayaking the mangroves, as well as diving. Azura’s giant baobabs create a relaxing atmosphere as you lay in a hammock beneath.
Lamu Island, Kenya
Image by Byelikova Oksana
Want to taste the tranquility of Kenya’s coast on an island? Then grace Lamu with your presence, and explore East Africa’s oldest and best-preserved Swahili settlement. Lamu Old Town is an amalgamation of rich culture and history, whose exquisite natural beauty is perfected by its Swahili architecture, bounteous marine life, and river estuaries.
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Kisiwa on the beach
Turquoise briny, sandy beaches, and rustic luxury is the ultimate description of Tanzania’s spice island of Zanzibar. Enjoy a slice of the Indian Ocean which holds some of East Africa’s last historical Swahili impressions in the charming old Stone Town. The splendid beaches crowned with beautiful sunsets gives you another reason for heading to Zanzibar in 2017.
Mauritius
Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa
If experiencing cultural diversity at one of the African islands is what you seek, then Mauritius is the isle to visit. It prides itself as the only natural habitat to the dodo, a fascinating bird whose heavy weight makes it incapable of flying. This rendered it an easy prey for European settlers, making the dodo now an almost extinct species. Visit the tropical paradise of Mauritius and learn more of its European history and the traction it has now become.
Ile Sainte-Marie, Madagascar
Masoandro Lodge, Ile Sainte-Marie
Like a delectable meal, Madagascar comprises of all travel elements that make a phenomenal holiday. The lush island is encircled by stunning beaches speckled with traditional thatched villages. The nature’s display in this island offers incredible assortment of flora and fauna, giving you a breathtaking island vacation of the year.
The Seychelles archipelago
Seychelles , a dream island destination for anyone with a palate of luxury. Hopping from one of the 115 islands in the archipelago to another, experiencing the daintiness of the plentiful beaches is the absolute adventure you need to explore in 2017. If the exoticness of the sultry nature reserves, mountain rainforests, and coral reefs are anything to go by; then a vacay to the Seychelles archipelago is not to be missed this year.
Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa
The list of African islands is long, including others like the Ssese islands in Uganda, Sal in Cape Verde, Mohéli in Comoros, Bazaruto Archipelago in Mozambique, and Djerba in Tunisia among others. Whichever direction you chose to take in 2017, make your way to one of these striking atolls, for an unforgettable holiday.
