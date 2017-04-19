TOP STORIES
University Of Cape Coast: A Pale Shadow Of A Great Institution
The university was established in 1962. The university was an institution that at the time of it establishment had the objecteive of churning out train graduate teachers for second cycle institutions. Having gone through various transformative phases since it establishment, can we as a country say that the university of cape coast has lived up to it expectations? The following paragraphs present a general overview of the state of the university.
When it comes to the philosophy of eductation, UCC is following the status like all other universities in the country. Like all university, UCC still follows the principle of just giving information to students to consumed and replicate during exams. There is no structure that has been put in place for students to apply the immeasurable knowledge they have acquired.
In addition, lecturers at UCC known for transmitting the same information without making substantial effort to update their repository of knowledge. This makes the information acquired by students meaningless and incompatible as far as meeting current societal challenges are concerned. However, it must be acknowledged that UCC had made some modest effort in it paradigm shift as far as philosophy of eductation is concerned.
This effort has however failed in rectifying the structural challenges faced by the university in shifting from theory based eductation to application based education. One of the initiative lauched by the university was the introduction of a new course "critical thinking". This particularly concept of critical thinking which has been fully adopted by ASHESI university has made that university one of the leading universities in Ghana. When it comes to UCC, the story is different. You have a situation where huge number of studdents are packed in a lecture theater with a lecturer who dictates only notes without challenging the students to be critical thinkers.
Another challenge faced by the university is the fact that there is huge infrastructure deficit. The university authority and government have over the years failed to take any radical steps in massive infrastructure development in UCC. Even with the excuse of lack of funds the authorities could have gone into Build, operate and transfer agreements with the private sector. However what we witness is the taking of the university lands by lectures and private citizens for their own use. This has significantly retarded the growth of UCC.
When it comes to issues of quality education as far as UCC rankings are concerned of the national, continental and global stage it is nothing to write home about. UCC has never been around among the to 20 universities in Africa while it competitor university of legon has been ranked among the top 20 universities in Africa.
When it comes to ghana UCC has never been ranked number university in ghana neither has it been ranked highly on the global scale. This is a matter of great concerned. It shows that there is lack of the desire by the University of Cape Coast to put in place a vision thag can exponentially turn the fortunes of the university around.
It is imperative as an institution of higher education to recognized that there is more room for improvement. Stake holders must come together and dialogue on the way forward in order to make University Of Cape Coast a premier university.
By: King David Dzirasah
Student at university of Cape Coast
Dept. Of Population and health.
