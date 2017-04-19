TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
2 hours ago
Akufo-Addo’s 100 days performance satisfactory – IMANI
3 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
may your soul rest in peace. your name has been enscriped in history, you have lived a worthy life!By: araba
100 Days Of Excellence; President Akufo-Addo Is On Track
Job 12:12 "Wisdom belongs to the aged and understanding to the old".
Usually, the first 100 days of a party voted to power, is taken to form its government; appointing ministers and their deputies as well as other constitutional appointments needed for the progress of the State. The new government takes its first 100 days to study the social and economic path of the State hence, to be able to device better strategies to change the status quo. However, the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has taken a step ahead of previous governments.
Admittedly, the Akufo-Addo's government has faced few challenges especially in terms of security. However, one does not need 100% marks to score A+ in an exams. The court raid by the NPP youth and the Agbogbloshie Konkomba-Dagimba incident are the two most challenging issues that have faced the newly Akufo-Addo's government. However, the government has put up its best to bring matters under strict control. The raid of the court by the NPP youth is very condemnable. H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the act by his party youth and has allowed the law to take its course without any interference, unlike what we saw under Mahama's government where those who threatened to rape and kill the Chief Justice were freed. President Akufo-Addo has scored A+ for allowing the law to take its course. This is a sign of matured leadership.
The President and his team are putting up their best to protect and defend the State and its citizens from any form of lawlessness or attack either internally or externally.
President Akufo-Addo has made the presidency looks very attractive and respectable. He speaks the least and act more. His government is action oriented. The previous government was talking oriented - blended few achievements with massive propaganda making it looks brighter than the original. For instance " I have fixed dumsor". A whimsical declaration made by Former President Mahama while in government.
Proverbs 20:29 "The glory of the young is their strength, the grey
hair of experience is the splendor of the old". The Akufo-Addo's government has achieved an enviable records in 100 days and these achievements are signs of a brighter future. In 100 days, Ghanaians are witnessing good signs of economic management. The Ghana cedi which never appreciated under the four year reign of John Mahama's leadership has today, appreciated by 20% against the major trading currency - the US Dollar. The Ghana cedi which was Gh¢4.7 against US$1 in January is today trading below Gh¢4.0. Dumsor which was the major feature of the previous administration has witnessed massive improvement under the Akufo-Addo's government. The part payment of the Gh¢2.2 billion which was accumulated by the NDC government has brought an improvement in the energy supply. Also the part payment of US$60 million to the Nigeria Gas has brought blessings to the energy sector.
The Akufo-Addo's government in 100 days has reduced BoG policy rate from 27.3% to 23.5%. This is a good step to cut down interest rate hence, very inspiring for businesses.
The government has dragged inflation from 15.4% to 12.8%. The government in less than 100 days has fixed trainees allowance as promised, the government has increased National Service allowance by 60%. The government has increased peacekeeping allowance by US$4. The government has settled the two years military arrears which was accumulated by the Mahama's government. The government has settled most of the arrears of the civil servants within 100 days.
The government has approved Gh¢465 million for the commencement of One District One Factory to bring jobs to the unemployed youth. The government has employed the over 11,000 nurses who stayed home within the four years of Mahama's government (2012-2016). Over 15,000 teachers who were at home, have been posted and the government is prepared to pay them.
The government has disbursed Gh¢256 million to revamp 100 private commercially viable companies. This will help to create jobs for the unemployed youth and also, generate revenue for the government. The government has abolished many of the nuisance taxes imposed on Ghanaians by the previous administration.
The government has slashed fertilizer cost by 50%. The government has announced the commencement of Free SHS in September. The Akufo-Addo's government has not paid any judgment debt unlike it happened within the first 100 days of the NDC.
The energy sector levy is passed, reduce Nursing Training forms from Gh¢160 to Gh¢100, increased disability benefit from 2% to 3%, the government has shown commitment to fight galamsey and corruption. The government has commenced the planting for food and jobs programme hence, employing the many youth who have agricultural background of studies.
Over Gh¢200 million has been allocated for the development of our Zongos and inner cities The government has started the preliminary studies of the One Village One Dam project. Adequate measures have been put in place for the commencement of the National Identification Programme, all projects left by the previous government are ongoing. Above all, the Akufo-Addo's government has minimized the level of political insolence on the citizens compared to the previous government. The Akufo-Addo's government is people oriented.
The future economic future of Ghana looks more brighter. The Akufo-Addo's government is determined to leave a legacy and we must all support the course. "Let's be citizens and not spectators " - President Akufo-Addo.
Psalm 92:12-14
"But the godly flourish like palm branches and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon. For they are transplanted to the Lord's own house. They flourish in the court's of our God. Even in old age, they will produce fruits; they will remain vital and green. They will declare " The Lord is just". He us my rock. There is no evil in him".
Ghanaians will rejoice for voting Nana Akufo-Addo as 100 DAYS OF EXCELLENCE; PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO IS ON TRACK - Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Job 12:12 "Wisdom belongs to the aged and understanding to the old".
Usually, the first 100 days of a party voted to power, is taken to form its government; appointing ministers and their deputies as well as other constitutional appointments needed for the progress of the State. The new government takes its first 100 days to study the social and economic path of the State hence, to be able to device better strategies to change the status quo. However, the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has taken a step ahead of previous governments.
Admittedly, the Akufo-Addo's government has faced few challenges especially in terms of security. However, one does not need 100% marks to score A+ in an exams. The court raid by the NPP youth and the Agbogbloshie Konkomba-Dagimba incident are the two most challenging issues that have faced the newly Akufo-Addo's government. However, the government has put up its best to bring matters under strict control. The raid of the court by the NPP youth is very condemnable. H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the act by his party youth and has allowed the law to take its course without any interference, unlike what we saw under Mahama's government where those who threatened to rape and kill the Chief Justice were freed. President Akufo-Addo has scored A+ for allowing the law to take its course. This is a sign of matured leadership.
The President and his team are putting up their best to protect and defend the State and its citizens from any form of lawlessness or attack either internally or externally.
President Akufo-Addo has made the presidency looks very attractive and respectable. He speaks the least and act more. His government is action oriented. The previous government was talking oriented - blended few achievements with massive propaganda making it looks brighter than the original. For instance " I have fixed dumsor". A whimsical declaration made by Former President Mahama while in government.
Proverbs 20:29 "The glory of the young is their strength, the grey hair of experience is the splendor of the old". The Akufo-Addo's government has achieved an enviable records in 100 days and these achievements are signs of a brighter future. In 100 days, Ghanaians are witnessing good signs of economic management. The Ghana cedi which never appreciated under the four year reign of John Mahama's leadership has today, appreciated by 20% against the major trading currency - the US Dollar. The Ghana cedi which was Gh¢4.7 against US$1 in January is today trading below Gh¢4.0. Dumsor which was the major feature of the previous administration has witnessed massive improvement under the Akufo-Addo's government.
The part payment of the Gh¢2.2 billion which was accumulated by the NDC government has brought an improvement in the energy supply. Also the part payment of US$60 million to the Nigeria Gas has brought blessings to the energy sector.
The Akufo-Addo's government in 100 days has reduced BoG policy rate from 27.3% to 23.5%. This is a good step to cut down interest rate hence, very inspiring for businesses.
The government has dragged inflation from 15.4% to 12.8%. The government in less than 100 days has fixed trainees allowance as promised, the government has increased National Service allowance by 60%. The government has increased peacekeeping allowance by US$4. The government has settled the two years military arrears which was accumulated by the Mahama's government. The government has settled most of the arrears of the civil servants within 100 days.
The government has approved Gh¢465 million for the commencement of One District One Factory to bring jobs to the unemployed youth. The government has employed the over 11,000 nurses who stayed home within the four years of Mahama's government (2012-2016).
Over 15,000 teachers who were at home, have been posted and the government is prepared to pay them.
The government has disbursed Gh¢256 million to revamp 100 private commercially viable companies. This will help to create jobs for the unemployed youth and also, generate revenue for the government. The government has abolished many of the nuisance taxes imposed on Ghanaians by the previous administration.
The government has slashed fertilizer cost by 50%. The government has announced the commencement of Free SHS in September. The Akufo-Addo's government has not paid any judgment debt unlike it happened within the first 100 days of the NDC.
The energy sector levy is passed, reduce Nursing Training forms from Gh¢160 to Gh¢100, increased disability benefit from 2% to 3%, the government has shown commitment to fight galamsey and corruption. The government has commenced the planting for food and jobs programme hence, employing the many youth who have agricultural background of studies. Over Gh¢200 million has been allocated for the development of our
Zongos and inner cities The government has started the preliminary studies of the One Village One Dam project. Adequate measures have been put in place for the commencement of the National Identification Programme, all projects left by the previous government are ongoing.
Above all, the Akufo-Addo's government has minimized the level of political insolence on the citizens compared to the previous government. The Akufo-Addo's government is people oriented.
The economic future of Ghana looks more brighter. The Akufo-Addo's government is determined to leave a legacy and we must all support the course.
"Let's be citizens and not spectators " - President Akufo-Addo.
Psalm 92:12-14
"But the godly flourish like palm branches and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon. For they are transplanted to the Lord's own house. They flourish in the court's of our God. Even in old age, they will produce fruits; they will remain vital and green. They will declare " The Lord is just". He is my rock. There is no evil in him".
Ghanaians will rejoice for voting Nana Akufo-Addo as their President.
Long Live the President
Long Live Ghana
Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Atiwa West President.
Long Live the President
Long Live Ghana
Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Atiwa West
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]