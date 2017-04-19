TOP STORIES
Delta Force lawyers fume over delayed trial
Lawyers for eight members of Delta Force standing trial at a Kumasi Circuit Court expressed disappointment at the inability of the court to bring finality to the case on Tuesday.
The concerns by the counsels of the members of the so-called 'vigilante group' stems from the decision of the court to adjourn hearing to the 17th of May, 2017 following the Attorney-General Department's request for the case docket for perusal.
Lead prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, announced the A-G office's request in court on Tuesday, much to the displeasure of lawyers for the Delta Force.
The eight Delta Force members were granted bail last week on charges of disturbances in court, resisting arrest and rescuing persons in lawful custody.
Lead counsel for the vigilante group, Garry Nimako, told the media after Tuesday’s hearing the defence team was disappointed at the turn of events because the A-G department's request to study the case docket will delay the process.
“I thought they [court] were going to commence trial,” he stated.
Mr. Nimako, however, said the defence team will wait patiently for the due process to be followed.
“We will wait to abide by the direction of the Attorney-General", he said.
The lawyers have maintained the innocence of the eight accused persons.
