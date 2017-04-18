TOP STORIES
Ken Ofori-Atta secured $2.25bn bond for cronies – Minority
5 hours ago
I didn’t even know about $2.25bn bond issue – Gloria Akuffo
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Women who claim to be Christians must not forget that their husbands are their second GodsBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Akufo-Addo's meeting with ex-Presidents good for governance – CDD
The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for meeting with his predecessors Tuesday to discuss some issues affecting the country.
CDD’s Director of Programmes, Dr Franklyn Oduro told Joy News the meeting, the first of its kind, is positive and good for the country's governance system.
"For a sitting President to invite three former Presidents and for them to accept that invitation is very healthy for our democracy," he said.
President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday met with his three predecessors at the Flagstaff House to discuss issues on the economy, security and the controversy that has surrounded retrieval of some state vehicles.
The meeting was in line with the President's promise in his inaugural speech on January 7 to "draw on the wisdom and experience of the three former Presidents of the Republic."
In attendance were ex-presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.
A communique issued by the Flagstaff House Communications said the meeting lasted for two hours and was held in an atmosphere of frankness and mutual respect.
"It is the intention of President Akufo-Addo to have further meetings with the three former Presidents in the future," the communique read.
Commenting on the development, CDD said the meeting with former Presidents will be "very good" and "symbolic" if it is sustained by the government.
Dr Oduro said this will demonstrate to Ghanaians that they do not need to be in government before contributing towards the development of the country.
Although he acknowledged there might be differences in opinion and ideological position, he said that does not take away the symbolic nature of the meeting.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]